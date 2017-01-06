Rape-crisis center on the rebound

URBANA — The financially struggling rape-crisis center in Urbana has new leadership, and says it will begin to rebuild.

Adelaide Aime has been named the new executive director of Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services, an agency that was forced to suspend most of its services last spring after a year without money from the state.

Aime, who has most recently been the executive director of the Children's Advocacy Center of Champaign County, will begin her new position with RACES later this month. She will start rebuilding RACES to help restore services to Champaign, Ford, Douglas and Piatt counties, according to the agency.

The agency once offered free counseling, public education and training and legal advocacy, but since June 1 has been able to offer only crisis intervention through a 24-hour hotline and medical advocacy.

At the time services were suspended last year, there was $200,000 in state funding that went unpaid to the agency as a result of the state budget impasse.

Support from local donors, community organizations and the United Way of Champaign County has allowed for maintaining core services and sustaining a vision for rebuilding, according to RACES.

Aime began her career in social services in 1984 as a rape-crisis volunteer. She holds a master's degree in social work from the University of Illinois and has worked with survivors of sexual assault, the mentally ill and abused children.