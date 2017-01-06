Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

#TheMJs, Jan. 6, 2017
Fri, 01/06/2017 - 7:00am | Marcus Jackson

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

— Apparently, Trump doesn't understand the "movement" either, because some astute Twitter users have found that Evancho's album sales have dropped more than 40 spots the last week. Sad.

Music

— The pop star's NYE performance was one of the all-time worst. Perhaps she can parlay this into an appearance on Spike TV's hit show "Lip Sync Battle."

Hollywood

— If you haven't checked out this budding star in HBO's breakout hit "Insecure," do yourself a favor and do so. You'll laugh and cry.

Sports

— The Broncos' defensive coordinator is not alone. There are a lot of folks out there wishing their spouse was in NFL linebacker shape.

Local

— One of the things that happens once you go bald, as the local radio host is learning, is that people confuse you with just about every other bald person they've seen. Sometimes flattering, sometimes not.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #GoldenGlobes
— #NFLWildcard
— Connor Cook
— #HiddenFigures
— Jimmy Fallon

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— GulfofMexico
— #BLMKidnapping
— #NationalBirdDay
— The Anti-Inauguration
— DNI Clapper

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Steve Bourbon (@steve_bourbon)

The new News-Gazette copy editor has been a regular contributor in our sports section since arriving in the fall. He's worth your time.

