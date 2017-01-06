TheMJs, Jan. 6, 2017

On Fridays, staff writer Marcus Jackson (@MarcusJ_NG) provides a quick glance at the best that Twitter has to offer.

TOP TWEETS

Politics

Jackie Evancho's album sales have skyrocketed after announcing her Inauguration performance.Some people just don't understand the "Movement" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

— Apparently, Trump doesn't understand the "movement" either, because some astute Twitter users have found that Evancho's album sales have dropped more than 40 spots the last week. Sad.

Music

Everyone in Times Square was singing Mariah Carey except Mariah Carey. #lipsyncfail2016 — Becky Stark (@stark_becky) January 1, 2017

— The pop star's NYE performance was one of the all-time worst. Perhaps she can parlay this into an appearance on Spike TV's hit show "Lip Sync Battle."

Hollywood

Remember watching the #GoldenGlobes last year wishing like, "One day..." Now a nomination?! 4 more days... pic.twitter.com/J3twt45h4Q — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) January 5, 2017

— If you haven't checked out this budding star in HBO's breakout hit "Insecure," do yourself a favor and do so. You'll laugh and cry.

Sports

Wade Phillips still believes DeMarcus Ware's body is in good enough shape to play another season: "I wish I had his body...so does my wife" — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensBSN) December 29, 2016

— The Broncos' defensive coordinator is not alone. There are a lot of folks out there wishing their spouse was in NFL linebacker shape.

Local

I was just mistaken by two kid autograph seekers as John Groce. It must be the new 'do. — Jeremy Werner (@JWernerScout) January 1, 2017

— One of the things that happens once you go bald, as the local radio host is learning, is that people confuse you with just about every other bald person they've seen. Sometimes flattering, sometimes not.

WHAT WILL BE TRENDING THIS WEEKEND

— #GoldenGlobes

— #NFLWildcard

— Connor Cook

— #HiddenFigures

— Jimmy Fallon

WHAT WAS TRENDING THURSDAY

— GulfofMexico

— #BLMKidnapping

— #NationalBirdDay

— The Anti-Inauguration

— DNI Clapper

BE SURE TO FOLLOW

Steve Bourbon (@steve_bourbon)

The new News-Gazette copy editor has been a regular contributor in our sports section since arriving in the fall. He's worth your time.