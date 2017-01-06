Tom's #Mailbag, Jan. 6, 2017

Questions for Tom? CLICK HERE and he'll chase down your answer

Welcome back to the mailbag after a little holiday break and a big celebration of the 'bag's third anniversary (born Dec. 21, 2013).

This week we have the usual restaurant and road questions, plus queries about a tragic Champaign house fire last year, the old C-U Duck Races, the possibility of a state budget deal, the longevity of Champaign City Attorney Fred Stavins and a surprising reduction in DUI arrests in Champaign County.

Duck races

"Whatever happened to the C-U Duck Races? That used to be a huge deal and I have not seen it for a while. I thought they were switching to a bi-annual race. Did they just decide to discontinue it in one of those off years?

"Is there any hope of it coming back? Maybe another organization in need of the money could take it over?"

The "duck races," in which small toy "ducks" were sold to contestants in hopes that they'd be the first to cross a finish line and win a car or another big prize, were hed at Crystal Lake Park in Urbana. They went on for 18 years, ending in 2006. After that the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, said it would hold the event every other year.

But you're right, it never came back.

But it might.

"My understanding is that the Duck Race was dropped due the expense and person power needed to pull it off. Apparently the return for all the effort got to the point where it was too little to make it worth doing," said Sam Banks, the CEO at the Boys & Girls Club.

"There's been some talk about doing something like bringing it back for the BGC 50th anniversary in 2018. That would be a part of our special celebrations for the year. I think something like that is very likely. Maybe that could lead into bringing it back in some form or fashion." During its heydey the duck races would raise $100,000 for the organization.

Urbana traffic signal

"I've got a traffic light question. When you are heading west on Springfield, at the Lincoln Avenue stoplight the left green arrow lasts barely long enough for two cars to get through. What's the reason behind that?"

Urbana Public Works Director Bill Gray has your answer: "Traffic signal timing (in this case the amount of green time for westbound left turning traffic) is determined using a complex signal timing analysis.

"The analysis takes into account traffic volumes, types of vehicles, time of day, day of the week, location of nearby traffic signals, number of travel lanes, etc., and then assigns green time for each travel movement or phase. In this case the volume of westbound left turning traffic warrant an advance green left turn arrow for two or three cars and the remaining left turning vehicles typically would get through the intersection during the remaining green cycle. There may be exceptions but as a rule this timing is optimized respecting all movements through this intersection."

House fire scene

"Every day I drive by the house on Mattis where a that couple died in a fire this year. Wondering what's next as it appears abandoned and unsafe."

The March 26 fire that claimed the lives of Christian Sheehan, 23, and Sara Shuler, 26, occurred at 1802 Cypress Drive, at the corner of Mattis and Cypress in southwest Champaign.

At first the property owner was not allowed to make any improvements to the property due to an ongoing fire investigation, said David R. Oliver, code compliance manager in Champaign's Neighborhood Services Department.

"The property has been cleared from this investigation and was released to the property owner (who according to property records is Anthony Bamert of Champaign)," said Oliver. "Neighborhood Code Compliance has been in contact with the owner and his intention was to sell the property 'as is.' He had no plans to rehabilitate the property himself.

"We issued a letter to the owner explaining the Vacant Nuisance Residential Building ordinance in October. As there has been no recorded change of ownership or permits obtained to rehabilitate or demolish the structure, we are in the process of requiring the property to become registered with the city as a Vacant Nuisance Residential Building. Should an owner fail to register a property as required by the city, a lien may be placed against the property for unpaid registration fees and any associated late fees."

After that time, he said, the city would seek an administrative search warrant to further evaluate the interior and exterior of the structure.

"Should a structure not be eligible for rehabilitation due to extensive damage and cost associated with bringing the property up to code, the city may seek litigation to require the owner to take corrective measures," Oliver said.

Meanwhile Champaign fire officials say the cause of the fatal blaze remains undetermined.

Champaign city attorney

"(The News-Gazette's) Dec. 18 article about Dan Flannell, who resigned his judgeship to take a job as the city administrator of Sullivan, piqued my curiosity about a local official. Mailbag, please shine some light on Fred Stavins, who has served 35 years as city attorney for Champaign. As reported by The News-Gazette in November, Stavins traveled to San Diego, presumably on the city's dime, to accept an Award for Longevity of Service to a Community. So I've got to ask: Has Stavins set a retirement date yet? What will his pension be when he does retire? And what other financial goodies, perks, and prizes will he receive when he leaves the city, especially if he returns as a double-dipper? After all, he's the longest-tenured employee of Champaign and one of the city's highest-paid employees, right?"

Looks like someone wants revenge after being prosecuted for a city code violation.

Stavins, who has worked for the city for 35 years, said he has no retirement date planned.

The city attorney's total compensation for the year July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016, was $206,466, according to a city employee compensation report. That includes a salary of $164,252, plus pension, health insurance and other fringe benefit contributions.

His total compensation is not the highest in the city government. City Manager Dorothy David, Police Chief Anthony Cobb, Fire Chief Gary Ludwig and two deputy police chiefs received more.

"Not sure what perks mean to this person but it is a perk to have an interesting job and work with an group of extraordinarily bright fellow employees and elected officials," said Stavins, who said his interest "is in serving the public."

Part of the calculus for an Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund pension is the average of the highest consecutive 48 months out of what are usually the last four years of work, so his pension earnings can't be determined.

"There may be more important issues to deal with other than my career path," he observed.

Former Monical's

"The old Monical's Pizza on Kirby Ave. had several Dumpsters in front of it. What is happening with the building?"

Nothing yet, according to Champaign building safety inspector Larry Happ.

"No permit applications have been submitted for that location," he said.

Former restaurant site

"What is happening with the storefront by Schnuck's in Champaign? It's been a restaurant location several times."

There's a building permit for 109 N. Mattis Ave. to remodel the storefront to create two spaces for future tenants, Happ said.

Taco John's

"Any idea when Taco John's is opening?"

Chris Saunders of Green Street Realty said there have been some delays but that the plan now is to open "around mid-February. February 13th is what we're shooting for.

"I'll be excited to get that open out there. We're getting close. The weather looks good for next week so we should make some headway and get it going."

Restaurant hell

"This one has my usually knowledgeable about such things circle of friends and family collectively stumped ... help! Remember the Mountain Jack's on North Neil Street? The building is now gone. As far as any of us can remember, the lineage is: Mountain Jack's .. Perkins ... ? The last two were (we think) "local" breakfast-type places."

Ah, a common "mis-remembering."

You are actually thinking of two different locations/buildings at the same I-74/Neil Street quadrant.

I'll confess that I had blended all these places together, too, before checking old News-Gazette files, city directories and phone books.

But here's what I found, and I believe this is accurate:

1512 North Neil St.: Board's Head restaurant (1973), The Rose restaurant (1983), Mountain Jack's (1985)

21 E. Kenyon Road: Perkin's restaurant (1979), Oakleys, Maples (dates uncertain)

Driving under the influence arrests

"How many DUI's are there in Champaign County per year? What's been the last five years of stats on DUI in Champaign County? Are we on downward trajectory?"

It sure looks like it, especially in 2016. The number of DUI arrests last year is down to the levels of 10 years earlier, according to statistics from the office of Champaign County Circuit Katie Blakeman.

And Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the trend has become so noticeable that she’s been able to reduce the number of attorneys in her office handling traffic and DUI cases from three to two, with the third attorney now dedicated to felony domestic violence cases.

As for the reason for the drop, she cited several possibilities:

— the Uber effect, with more people using alternative transportation options

— the recent increase in the speed limit on Illinois interstate highways

— a downward trend in traffic enforcement among police agencies

— a recent change in state law setting a measurable amount of cannabis in a motorist’s system rather than “any amount of cannabis metabolites.”

Here are the numbers from Blakeman’s office, which differ from those that Rietz had (they defined DUI cases differently).

In any case both Blakeman’s office and Rietz’s office show significant reductions in DUI cases.

Here are Blakeman’s numbers:

Year Number jailed for DUI

2003 208

2004 376

2005 381

2006 444

2007 509

2008 571

2009 551

2010 577

2011 620

2012 665

2013 596

2014 627

2015 608

2016 439

Here are Rietz’s numbers:

Year Number of DUI cases charged

2004 786

2005 864

2006 883

2007 848

2008 934

2009 769

2010 655

2011 718

2012 706

2013 682

2014 651

State budget resolution?

"What are the chances the state budget impasse can be resolved and money can be budgeted for social services and higher education when the lame duck Legislature returns to Springfield next week?"

Don't count on it, given the level of animosity between Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan and his allies and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and his supporters.

Rich Miller of the online publication Capitol Fax reported Thursday that Senate President John Cullerton and Republican Senate Minority Leader Christine Radogno had been discussing a possible breakthrough leading up to next week's lame duck session (Monday and Tuesday) before the new Legislature takes over on Wednesday.

I thought I saw a "vehicle bill" for an income tax increase — which given the state's budget hole would have to be a precursor to a real budget agreement — scheduled for a hearing in House committee Monday morning.

Senate Bill 513, which right now says nothing except "Section 5. The Illinois Income Tax Act is amended by changing Section 101 as follows:

Sec. 101. Short Title. This Act shall be known and may be cited as the 'Illinois Income Tax Act ... '" is on the agenda of the House Revenue & Finance Committee.

But Steve Brown, a spokesman for Madigan, dismissed the idea that it could be used to increase the income tax.

"We passed a resolution against a lame duck tax increase," said Brown.

The resolution against a lame duck tax increase — which admittedly is only an expression of sentiment and not of law — passed 87-12 in November.

Expecting the same people who voted for that resolution in November to reverse course in January, even if the resolution didn't have the same effect as a law, is more than unlikely.

And just this morning the Illinois Republican Party, which has become another tentacle in Rauner's political octopus, announced a "Boss Madigan Contest," aimed at the Speaker. It's a hardly a positive sign of a thaw in negotiations.

Here's a link to the GOP's anti-Madigan contest:

http://bossmadigan.com/Contest/?mc_cid=6d98ddbdb0&mc_eid=d5bcd6be00

As for the "peace talks" among the Senate leaders, this may be an opportunity for some frustrated legislators to do something, mostly for the optics it offers to constituents, about the long, ongoing and destructive budget impasse.

UPDATED: Here's what Monday's hearing on SB 513 is all about: an amendment was filed Friday afternoon to extend the life of the state's EDGE tax credit to April 30.

Here's the amendment ... http://www.ilga.gov/legislation/fulltext.asp?DocName=09900SB0513ham003&G...