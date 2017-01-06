Wise optimistic about future of new UI med school

CHAMPAIGN — As the highly touted University of Illinois medical school inches closer to a fall 2018 opening, its architect was asked Thursday how its success will be judged a decade from now.

By the quality of its graduates and its faculty — and their ability to attract research grants, said Phyllis Wise, who initiated plans for the new engineering-based Carle Illinois College of Medicine as UI chancellor.

The UI ranks first, second or third each year in National Science Foundation funding, but 70th in grants from the National Institutes of Health, Wise said. It can't compete with campuses that have medical schools, hospitals or cancer centers, she said.

On the student side, success will be measured by the number of graduates who are in top residency programs, working as physicians or at tech firms like Google or Microsoft, or running their own businesses, she said. While tech firms already hire plenty of UI computer science or engineering graduates, they need help on the health side, she said.

"I visited both Google and Apple, and they said, 'We can make this watch. We don't know what to put on it,'" she said. "They are dying for physician-engineers. They don't want someone who can write another app."

Wise, who resigned as chancellor in 2015 but still serves on the medical school's curriculum committee, gave an update on the project Thursday at the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club.

Wise will not retain an official role with the medical school after she leaves Feb. 15 for her new job as CEO of a biotech project in Colorado, but "I hope that I will stay in contact with it," she said.

The school is based on the belief that medicine of the future will require new imaging techniques, robotics, materials and big data, she said.

If it wins accreditation later this year, it will accept its first class of 32 students next fall, and they will start in fall 2018. The school will add eight to 16 students per year, to a maximum of 64.

'It's teaching differently'

Wise said the first class will likely include some M.D./Ph.D. students — those who will earn a medical degree and a doctorate in a related field, most likely a scientific discipline "but not necessarily." The admissions committee might also approve M.D./Ph.D.s in other areas, such as business, she said.

The UI College of Medicine in Chicago is phasing out its regional medical campus in Urbana, which had a longstanding M.D./Ph.D. program.

Designing a program that didn't compete with the UI Chicago medical school was a key to winning approval, Wise said.

"It took some explaining," she said. "The board of trustees was an interesting group to try and convince that this was important, because they had to represent all three campuses. ... We had to convince them that it was really important to have a second major college of medicine."

The curriculum will vary from the traditional medical-school model, which for decades has started with two years of basic sciences training (physiology, anatomy, etc.) followed by two years of clinical studies (obstetrics-gynecology, radiology, etc.). The new school will teach students engineering, clinical sciences and data science from the start, along with basic science, she said.

"Students will get into the clinics right away, from day one," she said.

Every course will be team-taught by a scientist and an engineer, integrating all those elements.

"How can you possibly squeeze more into the medical-school curriculum? It is not teaching more, it's teaching differently," Wise said.

By learning about technology and innovation from the start, she said, they will "become not only physicians at the bedside, but also physician-discoverers, and will be able to develop the newer therapies, newer instruments, newer devices for the next generation of physicians."

$135 million? 'It's possible'

Wise said the school has already received lots of interest, especially from students. Other universities have also approached the UI about the idea, including Texas A&M, she said.

"It's not an easy thing to do unless you have a great College of Engineering."

Faculty recruited to the medical school will have to be talented physicians and researchers who are interested in that approach and are willing to work in teams, she said.

Some appointments will be split 50-50 between Carle and the UI, some closer to 80-20, she said. For instance, the community doesn't have enough patients to support a full-time pediatric endocrinologist, for children with diabetes and other endocrine disorders, she said. But that person might work one day a week at Carle seeing patients and teach the other four days at the UI.

Graduates will go into medical residency training programs across the country, but Wise hopes some decide to train at Carle, OSF Medical Center in Peoria or in Chicago. Studies show most physicians stay in the communities where they do their residencies, not where they go to medical school, she said.

Shortly after arriving in Champaign-Urbana in 2011, Wise began working with economic development officials to pinpoint areas of potential growth for the community and the university. They came up with three: information technology, agribusiness and the biomedical area.

Planners realized that the lack of a medical school was hurting efforts to attract more biomedical research and development to the UI. The College of Engineering embraced the idea because it had trouble recruiting bioengineering researchers, who wanted to "work shoulder to shoulder" with physicians on clinical trials for new medical devices, she said.

"Bioengineering is the big growth area," Wise said, just as mechanical engineering was the specialty of the 19th century and electrical and computer engineering thrived in the 20th century, she said.

Wise said she doesn't know how much the UI has raised toward its $135 million goal for the medical school, saying, "I'm not the chancellor anymore, so I'm not the official beggar.

"I think it's possible. We are going to foundations, endowments. We're counting on the community," she said.