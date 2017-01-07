Champaign man arrested on drug charge

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Lawrence Lewis

URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly sold heroin to a police source was arrested Friday.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava said Lawrence Lewis, 23, of the 500 block of West Green Street will be charged Monday with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Solava said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force used a source to allegedly buy sixth-tenths of a gram of heroin from Lewis at his Green Street apartment on Jan. 3. The purchase was captured on video, Solava said.

Based on that, task force members returned to his home Friday with a search warrant. When Lewis allegedly ran from the home, they arrested him.

Based on his record, which includes convictions for possession of controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, aggravated use of weapons and attempted possession of a controlled substance, Lewis faces a mandatory prison term of up to 14 years in prison if convicted of the delivery charge.

Judge Mike Jones on Saturday set bond for Lewis at $5,000.