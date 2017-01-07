Chicago man sought in burglaries arrested

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Rio Franklin

URBANA — A Chicago man whom police had been looking for since late November in connection with Champaign house burglaries was arrested Friday.

Rio Franklin, 25, is expected to be formally charged Monday with two counts of residential burglary and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava said Franklin was arrested Friday morning after a traffic accident near Gilman and was returned to Champaign County by a member of the Department of Corrections' apprehension unit who knew that Champaign police were looking for Franklin.

Franklin is on parole for a 2014 residential burglary conviction.

Solava said Franklin was wanted in connection with two residential burglaries that happened on or about Nov. 20 in southwest Champaign.

On that date, Champaign police were sent to the 2300 block of Noel Drive, where neighbors reported seeing two young men they did not recognize on bicycles in backyards. Police spotted the men but were unable to catch them. However, the people who called police had taken photos of the young men.

Police discovered that homes in the 2300 block of Noel Drive and the 1100 block of Broadmoor Drive had been broken into.

In the path of flight of the two young men on bicycles, police found items stolen from both homes as well as a cellphone that police linked to Franklin's younger brother.

The 17-year-old brother was arrested in December and on Thursday pleaded guilty in juvenile court to one count of residential burglary and is awaiting sentencing, Solava said.

After Franklin was in jail, the DOC agent who had transported him found in his car, where Franklin had been sitting, a plastic bag that contained several smaller bags of suspected Ecstasy and cannabis.

Solava said Franklin has prior adult convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons and residential burglary as well as convictions as a juvenile.

Judge Mike Jones set his bond Saturday at $10,000.

Solava said that if convicted of the residential burglary charges, Franklin faces between four and 30 years in prison based on his record.