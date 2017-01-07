Fingerprints link man to residential burglary

Photo by: Provided by CCSO Micha Seymour

URBANA — A Champaign man’s fingerprints have been used to link him to a house burglary that happened in Urbana last summer.

Micha Seymour, 28, of the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive, was arraigned Friday for a residential burglary that allegedly occurred June 9 in the 800 block of South Walnut, Urbana.

An Urbana police report said the resident returned home that day and saw three people walking away from his home. He found a window had been opened and his Xbox 360 game and cash were missing.

Police lifted fingerprints from the open window. Those prints were found to match Seymour, who has prior convictions for trespass to residence, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance, resisting a peace officer and telephone harassment, according to court records.

The resident did not know Seymour and had not given him permission to enter his house, the report said.

Judge Brett Olmstead set bond for Seymour at $7,500 and told him to be back in court Jan. 17 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted of residential burglary, Seymour could be sentenced to four to 15 years in prison.

