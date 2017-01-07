Galena B&B putting up Monticello painter

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Caroline Goldsmith paints some of the fall colors surrounding the Fu Dog Garden in October at Allerton Park near Monticello. The artist's next stop is Galena's Goldmoor Inn.

GALENA — A Monticello artist experienced in plein-air painting will be among four artists-in-residence this month at the Goldmoor Inn in Galena.

Caroline Goldsmith and the other award-winning painters will each spend a week at the inn that will end with them teaching a class outdoors, weather permitting, or from a glass gazebo overlooking the Mississippi River.

"I may not always be in the gazebo — it's sort of the area I'll be painting in," Goldsmith said. "I see on the weather there will be snow, an inch a day. That would put a decent coverage of snow for snow landscapes."

Goldsmith said she has visited Galena before, but this will be the first time she's been at the Goldmoor Inn, a luxury bed-and-breakfast on a 21-acre estate.

"It's pretty cool, actually," she said. "They're taking care of me for the full week with my room and meals, and I pretty much have the run of the place, which is very inspiring. To have a heated glass gazebo, if the views are nice, will be wonderful."

Goldsmith, who has lived in Monticello since 2000, is a full-time painter. Area residents might have seen her doing plein-air — French for "open air" — painting at the square in Monticello and at Allerton Park, Lodge Park, Clinton and Weldon Springs.

Her paintings are on display at Prairie Fire Glass and Bergies The Occasional Place, both in Monticello, and Texture Home in Champaign.

Goldsmith will be in residence at the Goldmoor Inn from Monday through Jan. 15. Her class, set for 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 14, is titled "Fundamentals of Plein Air Painting in Oils." The cost is $115 per person and includes snacks, wine and cheese. Participants must bring their own art supplies and are expected to have basic experience with oils. The class size is limited to eight.

Goldsmith said a stay at the Goldmoor Inn is not required to take the class. However, during the artist-in-residence program, people who register for at least one class and stay two nights will get a 20 percent discount on their room. For reservations, call 815-777-3925.

The class each artist teaches at Goldmoor is on the last day of their residency. The prior week, each artist will work while greeting the B&B guests.

All guests and restaurant patrons will also be invited to a free reception on the last Saturday evening of each artist's weeklong stay.

The artist's work will be displayed during the reception at the Inn.

The other artists in residence are:

— Carol Luc of Chicago. During her class (set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday), she will teach watercolor techniques to achieve atmospheric perspective.

— The class taught by Catherine Whitehead of Glen Gardner, N.J. (1:30 to 4 p.m. Jan. 21) will focus on the art of plein air painting. It is open to all levels.

— Nina Menduni-Kelson, a sculptor and painter from St. Joseph, Mich., will teach "Sunsets in Pastels" (3:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 28).