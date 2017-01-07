Monticello man faces child-pornography charges

MONTICELLO — A 20-year-old Monticello man has been charged with eight counts of child pornography after Piatt County prosecutors say he asked eight juvenile girls online to provide him with lewd pictures.

William M. Isbell is accused of soliciting the girls in December 2015 and January 2016. He was charged on Dec. 23 of 2016, arraigned on Jan. 3, and is set for a jury trial on April 3.

Bond was set at $25,000, and he remains in custody.

Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Dobson said Isbell and another suspect who is under the age of 18 and from Decatur worked together in the online effort, aimed at receiving pictures of girls showing their breasts and buttocks. Prosecutors said all communication with the alleged victims was done online, with no in-person contact.

"The charges are all conspiracy (child pornography) in that the two worked together to solicit the girls online to send them pictures. The defendant and juvenile used fake names in approaching girls," Dobson said.

The girls contacted were between the ages of 11 and 17 at the time.

She said the delay in prosecution was "due to having to send warrants to companies to get computer records."

Dobson said the father of one of the alleged victims saw an attempted solicitation and reported it to the Piatt County Sheriff's Department, which launched the initial investigation.

Steve Hoffman is editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit journal-republican.