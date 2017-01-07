Oakwood president glad to turn over reins early

Photo by: The News-Gazette Bob Jennings

OAKWOOD — His four-year term as Oakwood village president isn't up until mid-May, but Bob Jennings plans to turn in his gavel on Monday.

"I'm not a big believer ... in the lame-duck stage," Jennings said with a laugh.

Since he isn't running for the office in April's consolidated election, he said he's happy to turn the village business over to someone who is — Clay Woodard, the sole candidate for the top job.

"He's got some thoughts and ideas," Jennings said of Woodard, a former Catlin mayor and trustee and an Oakwood trustee since 2015. "And I think he ought to be in the position to get started and go forward with those things."

At their meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, village board members will vote on whether to accept Jennings' resignation. Then they will appoint a president pro-tem.

Jennings moved to Oakwood in March 1988, shortly after his wife, Nancy, became the village's postmaster.

"The first six years I was here, people just knew me as the postmaster's husband and (youngest daughter) Kelly's dad," joked Jennings, who commuted to DeLand, where he served as the DeLand-Weldon K-8 principal and taught high school until retiring in 1994 after nearly 30 years in education.

After retiring, he substitute taught in the Oakwood school district for several years.

"Until I took on this hobby," he said of his village involvement.

It wasn't his first time. In DeLand, Jennings served as a village trustee and president and did a stint as Goose Creek Township supervisor.

After Tom Cook stepped down as Oakwood's president, Jennings decided to run for the unexpired two-year term in 2010. He won, took office in 2011 and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2013.

Jennings said he's proud of what village leaders have accomplished during his tenure, including bringing the Pilot Travel Center, south of Interstate 74, to town. They've also been working with Love's Travel Stop for a couple of years to develop a new truck stop on the north side of the interstate.

"We're finally getting very close to getting EPA clearance to get that cleaned up," he said, referring to the site, which housed another truck stop a few decades ago.

While the job took up a lot of his time, Jennings said he learned a lot about the area.

"I think the greatest thing I go away with is not just pride in the (Oakwood) community, but Vermilion County," said Jennings, who plans to stay in the area, but make more trips to see his three kids and six grandkids in southwestern Illinois, Idaho and Florida.

He added that he got the chance to work with county, city of Danville and Vermilion Advantage officials. "You hear a lot of people complain ... but there are things going on in the county that people have no idea are happening. To have seen some of that up close is a great experience."

Around the area

Oakwood isn't the only area community that will soon have a new leader. In Champaign County, five mayors and village presidents won't run in April's election:

B.J. Hackler, St. Joseph

Milt Kelly, Fisher

Bob McCleary, Savoy

Brad Morris, Thomasboro

Cheryl Smitley, Pesotum