For rural Urbana farmer, solar power is cool

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Jon Cherniss stands next to the ground-mounted solar panels at his organic Blue Moon Farm on Wednesday in rural Urbana.

URBANA — After installing solar panels at his Blue Moon organic farm, Jon Cherniss will be relying on the sun not only to grow his vegetables come summer, but cool them, too.

The ground-mounted solar array that was installed in September is designed to provide up to 50 percent of the electricity used on his rural Urbana farm, powering lights, coolers that keep the veggies fresh, fans that circulate air in the greenhouses and more.

"The sun is much more of an ever-producing energy source than gas or coal, so long-term, I think it makes great sense, and short-term, it made fantastic sense as well just because of the incentives," he said.

Cherniss is one of 81 Champaign County property owners who installed a solar array last year through Solar Urbana-Champaign, a residential and commercial group-purchasing program in which participants pool their purchasing power to secure significant discounts that make going solar more affordable.

The 605 kilowatts installed in Champaign County were slightly more than what was installed in a similar group-buy program in Chicago in 2014, according to Scott Tess, environmental sustainability manager for the city of Urbana, which partnered with the Midwest Renewable Energy Association to bring the solar program here.

"So, per capita, that's pretty good," Tess said.

In September, a solar array was also installed at Ellen Jacobsen's practice, Jacobsen Dermatology in Urbana. She first became interested in going solar after attending a climate conference. She came home excited to go solar, she said, but ran into barriers — finding an installer, the expense and lack of sun exposure at her house.

But after attending a Solar Power Hour, Jacobsen decided that if she couldn't go solar at home, she would at work.

"I wanted to do it to help the world and the future of the Earth to be as safe as possible," she said.

As part of her system, she gets a readout on her smartphone telling her how much energy the panels are generating.

"And it's wonderful. I feel like I'm at least doing my teeny little part to make this situation better," said Jacobsen, who checked it every day in the beginning. "I'm pretty excited to see what it will do in the summer. In September, I had some really good days that were productive, producing more energy than we would use on an average day."

The combined annual energy cost savings of the 81 participants is estimated to be more than $67,000 and will offset more than 1.1 million pounds of CO2, according to Tess, who explained that due to the success of the local program, Bloomington-Normal is putting together a similar one.

And Champaign County may have helped the U.S. solar market to its biggest quarter ever last year.

According to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association, there were more solar photo voltaic installations in the United States in the third quarter of 2016 than in any previous quarter.

More than 4,100 megawatts of solar PV were installed from July to September 2016, and the national trade association for the solar industry also reported a strong pace in the fourth quarter.

That late-year surge could partly be fueled by declining costs of solar power nationally.

The cost, Tess said, is one of the barriers that discourages interested people.

Cherniss, whose farm is located several miles northeast of Urbana and supplies local farmers markets and restaurants with organic produce, said cost was one reason he went with a system that would meet just half of the electricity needs of the farm.

"The initial outlay for the system was fairly expensive, and we wanted to keep that down. But also, we felt we could do a lot of things to reduce our energy consumption, leaving 50 percent to expand (the PV array) later or work very hard at reducing. This is a nice happy medium," Cherniss said.

Others oft-cited barriers, according to Tess, are lack of information and uncertainty about solar.

The Solar Urbana-Champaign program addressed all those concerns, holding more than 20 Solar Power Hours — one-hour presentations on market trends, the basic components of a solar photo voltaic system, the installation process, incentives and steps for participating in the group buy.

"Part of our success was not just driving down the installed cost," Tess said. "We also tackled the uncertainty. People have a lot of questions. It's a new type of asset in people's homes and businesses."

Some of the hidden benefits, Tess said, include a 30 percent federal tax credit and state incentives through the purchase of renewable energy credits. Agriculture businesses have additional incentives through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.