Weekend Planner: Miniature workhorses

Barry Maury of St. Joseph organizes toy tractors while setting up for the 13th annual Illini Farm Toy Show on Friday at the Wyndham Garden Inn in Urbana.

There's something charming about farm toys even if you didn't grow up on a farm. You can check the miniatures out today at the 13th annual Illini Farm Toy Show, hosted by the Young Ag Leaders at the farm bureaus for Champaign and Vermilion counties. New this year: The 4-H Federation will sell snacks and soda to support 4-H youth programs. Lynn Doran, a cheesemaker at Prairie Fruits Farm in rural Champaign, organized the show (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Wyndham Garden Inn, 1001 W. Killarney St., U). Here's more, courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. The Farm Toy Show also includes a consignment auction. All are welcome to drop off farm toys in the back ballroom after 9 a.m. today to be sold in the consignment auction, a good place to earn money or find a deal on a toy, Doran said. The auction is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's mostly farm toys — a lot of tractors and implements from 1/64 to 1/16 scale. Occasionally some pedal tractors are for sale," she said.

2. The show itself will be in the hotel ballroom and seven rooms along the atrium. Twenty-two vendors will show and most will sell a mix of new, vintage and antique tiny tractors and farm implements, trucks and trailers as well as barnyard settings with animal figurines.

"A lot of the vendors are retired farmers who took up collecting but some really like farm toys and this is their full-time business to travel around the U.S. and sell toys like this," Doran said.

3. A unique vendor new this year doesn't sell toys but puts working lights on farm toys. Also on tap: Children may play in the Learning Barn, which is filled with books, toys and all sorts of things agriculture. The show admission fee: $3, adults; $2, kids 6 to 12; free, younger than 6. Last year's show drew 600 adults and 300 kids. It benefits both bureaus' Ag in the Classroom programs, and educational and professional development for the Young Ag Leaders.