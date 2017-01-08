The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Jan. 8, 2017

Continuing our run-up to the UI's 150th birthday, we asked 10 university presidents who studied or worked here to tell us about the one spot they still think about all these years later.

KENT FUCHS

(MS '82, PhD '85, electrical engineering; Professor/Researcher, 1985-96)

University of Florida, since 2015

"My strongest memory of a physical place is the intersection of West Green and South Wright streets — the center of my university life for 17 years. Everitt Lab was on the northeast corner, and it was there that I took my classes and served as a TA in my early years as a graduate student. Although my office later moved to a different building, it was in Everitt Lab that I taught courses and went to faculty meetings in my years as a faculty member.

"On the west side of Wright Street at the time was Garcias Pizza and Papa Del's, where I had most of my meals. On the southeast corner was the Alma Mater statue that reminded me of the university and its great history.

"Since leaving Illinois in 1996, I have worked at three other comprehensive land grant universities and have always worn the Illinois orange and blue at commencement as my robe and hood. We had three December commencements last month here in Gainesville. Fortunately, the University of Florida's colors are also orange and blue."

TORI HARING-SMITH

(MA '77, PhD '80, English)

Washington & Jefferson College, since 2005

"My most memorable spot is the first-floor seminar room in the English building where, as a graduate student, I had a seminar with Dr. Jack Stillinger.

"There were lots of huge cockroaches in that building and, sitting with my legs under the seminar table, one roach ran up my leg under my jeans. I had such respect for the professor that I did not scream but hit one leg with the other and felt the thing fall on my shoe. When the three-hour seminar was over, I stood up and there it was — dead on the floor.

"That's respect for a teacher."

CHUCK STABEN

(BS '78, biochemistry)

University of Idaho, since 2014

"In my first chemistry class, Professor Stephen Zumwalt challenged me in a way that I had not expected. I had cruised through high school, but the rigor and imagination of his questions in Chemistry 107 challenged me. And, I found that his philosophy of challenging even the very best students in his classes influenced my own teaching when I became a professor, particularly in my teaching of genetics.

"Perhaps my favorite spot, as a freshman, was the racquetball challenge court in the IMPE building. I hung out there for hours, competing, watching and learning. Sadly, my career on the challenge court was ended by the need to study for organic chemistry as a sophomore.

"I still play racquetball today, with a standing challenge to the undergraduates at the University of Idaho — any student who can beat me will receive a free lunch. Only one loss in my first three years as president."

ANTHONY FRANK

(DVM '85, veterinary medicine)

Colorado State, since 2008

"The most powerful memory I have at U of I — by far — is standing in the northwest corner of the Quad, having just passed the Alma Mater with Altgeld Hall to my right and the Illini Union to the left, looking south at the Foellinger Auditorium. For a kid from a farm in north central Illinois, something about that image embodied what it meant to be at a university: a sense of grandeur and tradition, tremendous creativity, exploration and discovery, and the open exchange of ideas in a constant cauldron of debate — a setting that seemed to demand more of us.

"I had a small apartment north of campus near Clark and Sixth and so I walked that stretch every day on my way to what then housed the first two years of the veterinary medical curriculum. Of course, on the way home I also walked that way and, back in the day, that was where we all lined up to cash out-of-town checks inside the Union. This was pre-ATMs. Then, cash in pockets, I would pass Murphy's and Deluxe Billiards, where I too often demanded less of myself."

F. KING ALEXANDER

(Education Professor, 1997-2001)

Murray State, 2001-05; Long Beach State, 2006-13; LSU, since 2013

"I'm thinking of the blue room at the Illini Union, where I'd go to grade papers and prepare for class. It was a nice hideaway certainly because the College of Education is pretty rough.

"Something I learned from the student union that I've taken with me everywhere I've been: Students will treat a university the way you treat them. At Illinois, it was done with the highest degree of respect, from the furniture to the amenities, and they responded accordingly."

MICHAEL SCHWARTZ

(BS '58, psychology; MA '59, labor and industrial relations; PhD '62, sociology)

Kent State, 1982-91; Cleveland State, 2001-09

"For me, all of the good stuff happened in Lincoln Hall — long before it was renovated. I loved that place.

"I was a freshman and had my freshman rhetoric class with a grad assistant in the English department. His name was Allen Hayman. He gave me the gift of a lifetime. He taught me how to write decently. Later, in my junior year, I had a course in the sociology department with Professor James Edward Hulett Jr. He wrote on my term paper, 'Nice use of semi-colon.' I had arrived.

"I loved both of them and many other professors and grad teaching assistants. Through them, I studied 'the shadow curriculum.' I learned what they had to teach me. I also learned about them and how they lived the life of the mind.

"I became a professor and, later in my career, the president of two universities. Everything good that ever happened to me in my life began at the University of Illinois. Everything bad that ever happened to me in my life was my own damn fault."

FREEMAN HRABOWSKI

(MA '71, math; PhD '75, education)

University of Maryland-Baltimore County, since 1992

"In the early '70s, my wife and I lived in the Pennsylvania Avenue Residence Halls as graduate students. I remember using the conference room in the lower level of that building to conduct study sessions for students. We would have dozens of students together in the evenings working together and tutoring others. It was the first time I realized the power of community in promoting academic achievement.

"Those experiences — living and working with undergraduates — shaped much of my approach to academic leadership."

BOB BERDAHL

(MA '61; Provost, 1987-93)

University of Texas, 1993-97; Cal-Berkeley, 1997-2004

"When I arrived at the university, I was awed by the library, then the third-largest academic library in the United States. I was struck by the incredible investment in learning that the library represented for the state of Illinois. Upon receiving my graduate ID card, which granted me access to the stacks, I went into the stacks to browse the collection of books and journals in fields in which I was interested.

"After spending several hours wandering up and down the stacks, I became lost because couldn't remember the level of the exit. It struck me as a metaphor of a student wandering awestruck in the world of learning."

STEVEN LEATH

(PhD '84, plant pathology)

Iowa State, since 2012

"My favorite spot is seen by many but not known to many — the Turner Hall greenhouses. I was alone with my work there, whether it was making genetic crosses or pathology tests. The greenhouses also had a distinct smell that was somehow welcoming.

"On a very cold winter morning, the greenhouses offered a winter sanctuary. I could not only focus on the work at hand but it gave me time outside of class and other activities to really think about science."

TONY WALDROP

(Physiology/Biophysics Professor, Vice Chancellor/Research, 1989-2001)

University of South Alabama, since 2014

"The spot on campus I most remember is my laboratory in the Burrill Hall addition. I loved doing experiments and was very rewarded by working in the lab with my outstanding undergraduates and graduate students.

"I like to think that our research on the neural control of the cardiovascular and respiratory systems had a significant impact."

Coming next Sunday: Memories from more former Illini turned powerful presidents — of Villanova, Clemson, Texas and more.