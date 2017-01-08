No one injured in Champaign car fire

Photo by: Steven Schweitzer Champaign firefighters work to put out a vehicle fire at the intersection of Prospect Ave. and Devonshire Drive on Sunday morning, Jan. 8, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — Nobody was injured in a car fire Sunday morning on Champaign’s south side.

According to Champaign Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Randy Smith, a man was driving south on Prospect Avenue and was making a turn east onto Devonshire Drive at 7:49 a.m. when he noticed smoke coming from his vehicle.

The man stopped to try to get a fire extinguisher. By the time he returned to his car, the vehicle was in flames.

Champaign firefighters were called to the scene, and they put out the blaze with 200 gallons of water.