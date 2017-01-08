'We're all in this together'

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Kay Stauffer, left, and her daughter Robyn Deterding knit pink hats for Deterding's trip to the 'Women's March on Washington', at the Activities and Recreation Center in Champaign on Thursday Jan. 5, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — A simple inquiry about logistics for the National Women's March on Washington led to a promotion Chelsea Rennert didn't expect.

The Champaign 26-year-old is now the official lead for the Champaign-Urbana group headed to the Jan. 21 march, the day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Rennert will join a sea of women wearing pink hats with cat ears (more on that later) and marching to protect equal rights or protest Trump's agenda.

"I've never participated in any sort of activism before. I'm a third-shift gas station attendant," Rennert said Friday. But the "divisive rhetoric" during the presidential campaign motivated her and others to get involved.

"A lot of people are aware that different marginalized groups' civil liberties could be at stake," she said. "We're all on guard. We don't have the luxury of sitting around and thinking that everything is going to be OK. It's obvious that's not the case anymore."

She and other local organizers will host a "meet and greet" for march participants and others who aren't able to go but support the cause. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, C, next to Memorial Stadium.

As of midday Friday, almost 171,000 women and men had responded on the national march's Facebook page that they plan to attend, and nearly 250,000 had expressed interest.

At least 1,000 buses, including three from Champaign, are headed to Washington through Rally Bus, which organizes transportation to protests. The website shows buses going to D.C. from 20 Illinois cities, including Chicago, Rockford, Springfield, Peoria and Normal. Two other buses from Champaign are tentatively scheduled but need more reservations to run, according to Rally.

Another bus organized by Anywhere Anytime Travel in Rantoul had to be canceled. Carol Bosley of St. Joseph, who helped set up that trip, said 26 people signed up but the travel agency had to have 36 to break even. Many of those who had signed up went on the Rally bus instead, she said.

Meanwhile, other marches have been organized in cities across the country on the same day, including Chicago and Champaign-Urbana. Some Champaign-Urbana women opted out of the D.C. march to attend the Chicago event.

Julie Pryde, director of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, organized a busload of people for the Chicago rally, with part of the proceeds benefiting the East Central Illinois Refugee Mutual Assistance Center.

She's going to show support for the Affordable Care Act, which Trump has vowed to repeal. "I see every day the benefits it has," Pryde said.

The Champaign County Young Democrats are also hosting a local Women's March on C-U. The tentative plan is to march from West Side Park to a venue still to be determined, with speeches from local women and televised coverage of the national speakers, according to the group's Facebook page.

A number of liberal groups have signed on as co-sponsors of the Washington march, from immigrant rights to gun-control to reproductive rights. But it was primarily motivated by frustration over the defeat of Hillary Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of a major party.

"We're all in this together, no matter what your agenda is for why you're going," said Robyn Deterding, director of Campus Recreation at the University of Illinois, who helped set up Monday's meeting.

"I'm a little concerned with the administration that's coming in and afraid that the voices that were being heard are not going to be," said Deterding, who has family and friends who are gay, minorities or have disabilities. "I know I've got some privilege and I can be a voice at the table when others aren't able to be there."

As a woman in what was a male-dominated profession for many years, she also knows "what it's like not to be heard," she said. Women weren't allowed into the national organization for campus recreation until the 1970s.

"I'm old enough to have watched the civil rights movement and the Vietnam War and the marches and the first Million Man March (in 1995)," she said. "It's one of those chances of a lifetime to be able to go and collectively be a voice in Washington. This is something I can tell my grandchildren. They can say, 'My grandmother was there.'"

'Slap in the face'

Deterding and her mother, Kay Stauffer, are among the thousands of women knitting or sewing pink hats for the marchers. It's part of a national effort called pussyhatproject.com, a reference to Trump's derogatory sexual comments about women publicized during the campaign.

The idea is to take a loaded term and use it to show "power and strength and numbers," said Deterding, who prefers the term 'P-hats.'

"It's the power of pink, a very female color that represents care, compassion and love, but it's also strong," she said. "It's kind of a way to make a stand."

Stauffer, 81, plans to attend the Champaign-Urbana march with another daughter and some friends.

Another 81-year-old, Cesaria Lancaster, decided to pay for someone else's bus ticket. In her younger days Lancaster marched for fair housing in Maryland and equal employment with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.. Her arthritic knee kept her from making this trip, but she decided to help organize the march in Champaign-Urbana and help someone who couldn't afford the trip to D.C. so she could take part in spirit.

"I don't know what this march will accomplish, but I think that the new administration should realize that the American public does not want all the advances that have been made in the last century overturned in the next four years."

Pat Marlow of Champaign, who will celebrate her 77th birthday on Jan. 17, plans to be there, along with her daughter, Ellen Leyerle.

"I am stocking up on toe warmers," Marlow said.

She has two adopted granddaughters who were born in China, and the 12-year-old woke up the day after the election and said, "Why do so many people hate us because we were born in another country?" Marlow signed up for the bus immediately.

She also has gay family members and friends and is offended by Trump's comments and his endorsements from the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party.

"It's just a slap in the face to so many people we know," said Marlow, a retired school social worker.

Leyerle said she opposes Trump's calls for a Muslim registry, a border wall and his "hateful rhetoric."

"I want my vulnerable friends to realize there are people who stand up for them," she said. "We've seen historically how public sentiment can be against an ethnic group, like the Japanese in the internment campus during World War II," Leyerle said. "With someone like Trump irresponsibly fanning the flames ... I do worry about what the future could hold for my girls."

They both hope the march will draw "huge numbers" to emphasize how many people voted against Trump.

"There has to be some sort of statement made that this isn't just his country. Look at all of us. We're not happy about this and we're going to come and tell you," Marlow said.

'Truly extraordinary'

The original plan was to host the march on the National Mall, but that space had already been reserved. The exact route hasn't been publicized for security reasons, but participants are meeting at Third Street and Independence Avenue at 10 a.m. and will walk roughly a mile, Rennert said. That will be followed by a program of speakers, with the event concluding at 5 p.m.

Like many of the women marching, Rennert learned about it the day after the election when she saw the Facebook post from Teresa Shook, a retired attorney in Hawaii, about a "Million Women March" tied to the inauguration. The post went viral, and the event evolved into the National Women's March.

Rennert was trying to find other Champaign-Urbana women who were going, and contacted event organizers in Chicago via Twitter and Facebook in mid-December. By the end of that conversation, she was the official Champaign contact.

She read a News-Gazette article about Bosley's plans to attend, and connected with her and Deterding. The grass-roots origins have made logistics a "struggle," she said, but things have come together. "It's truly extraordinary.

Rennert is marching for "all the strong women in my family" — primarily, her late grandmother, who lost the use of her legs in a car accident as a young woman but still raised a family and became a disability advocate, working for a company in Chicago that found accessible housing for people with disabilities.

She is also marching to protect reproductive rights and end gun violence and sexual assault and describes herself as an LGBT ally.

Rennert hopes the march will inspire others to get involved and more women to run for office.

"A lot of people think their voices are small. That's not true. Everybody has a voice. I hope that this march will give people a voice and show them that they can express themselves, and they have rights that they need to fight for," said Rennert, a 2008 Urbana High School graduate.

She also wants to send a message to the incoming administration "that we're not going to keep quiet. We're right here. We're watching you, you need to hear us and you need to listen to us."

If you go: Here's more information on the women's marches planned for Washington, Chicago and Champaign-Urbana on Jan. 21:

National Women's March on Washington

9 a.m. Central, near the U.S. Capitol

For information: womensmarch.com orfacebook.com/womensmarchonwash

Women's March on Chicago

10 a.m., Grant Park

For information: womens121marchonchicago.org

Women's March on C-U

11 a.m., West Side Park (details TBD)

Organized by Champaign County Young Democrats

For information: facebook.com/CCYDems