Area history, Jan. 9, 2017

Today is Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, evidence drawn from witnesses at a coroner's inquest today served to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Roy Lamkin, who has disappeared, is guilty of the murder of his female companion. Her body was found early last Saturday morning in the Peddicord flats in Champaign.

In 1967, Gov. Otto Kerner has proposed handgun control legislation that he said would not penalize sportsmen, collectors or citizens who wish to purchase guns for legitimate purposes. Under his plan all handguns sold to the general public would be registered, and local police authorities would require licenses, issued within 30 days, unless the applicant is ineligible. He admitted that a complete solution to the unlimited distribution and flow of weapons would not be found until all states enacted similar legislation. "Nevertheless we can make a start," he said.

In 2002, Champaign County Board members took an early first start Tuesday night toward the inclusion of a property tax increase proposal on the November ballot for the expansion and renovation of the county nursing home.