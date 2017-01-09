Champaign County Nursing Home's future to be debated

URBANA — Almost 15 years to the day the Champaign County Board took a first look at building a new county nursing home, a new county board will examine whether to raise taxes for the facility or to sell it.

The county board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to consider its options for the nursing home, which continues to lose money. In its most recent report, the company that manages the facility for the county said that the nursing home lost more than $137,000 in November and that the year-to-date net loss is $418,159.

Further, the home’s census dropped again, to a November daily average of 171, from a 12-month high of 181 in September. The lowest monthly average was 169 in March.

Tuesday’s special meeting was called because the county board faces a Sunday deadline to get policy questions on the ballot in time for the only countywide election this year, on April 4.

The austere agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes only a report from consultant Ronald Aldrich, who was hired last month to analyze the operations and quality of the nursing home, and a number of possible resolutions for the 22 board members to consider.

Aldrich’s report isn’t available, county board Chair C. Pius Weibel said Sunday, and might not be ready for board members until Tuesday night.

And the three resolutions listed on the agenda — sale or disposal of the nursing home, an increase in the county sales tax for facilities and an increase in the county property tax for operations of the nursing home — are just “samples,” Weibel said.

“It really depends if someone wants to bring any of them to the floor,” he said. “And people can offer substitute motions, or someone can modify those motions.

“Those are just samples, and there can be variations of them too, like do you want to include just the nursing home building or do you want to include other buildings for maintenance? There has been some talk of that.”

Weibel said it’s possible, as some Republican board members have suggested, that more than one option for the nursing home could be on the April 4 ballot: a tax increase and the sale of the facility.

The newly reinstalled board chair — he headed the board from 2006 to 2012 — said he favors “a revenue increase for the operation and maintenance of the nursing home only.

“I would not include other buildings. I would like to keep this simple,” he said.

And Weibel said he isn’t interested in selling the facility to a private operator.

On Jan. 8, 2002, the county board began studying the need to expand the facility and give it more operating support. That resulted in two successful public policy questions in November 2002: a bond issue for a new nursing home, which passed with 64 percent, and a 3-cent property tax levy to subsidize its operation, which passed with 58 percent.

One of the options board members likely will consider Tuesday night is to increase that 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation operations subsidy to 10 cents, which would yield another $2.5 million to the facility.

The county nursing home advisory board asked the county board in December for a $12 million infusion to pay off vendors, finance capital improvements and establish an operating fund. The advisory board recommended raising the property tax, but did not suggest a rate.

At the other end of the list of options, County Administrator Rick Snider said that Evans Senior Investments, a firm that serves as broker for potential nursing home managers or owners, reported that the facility might have a private market valuation of $12.5 million or more.

Selling it at that price, he said, would allow the county to pay off the 2002 construction bonds and some currently unpaid nursing home vendors and leave the county with “a small surplus of funds.”