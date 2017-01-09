Champaign police body cameras rollout pushed back to March

Champaign police officers will not be wearing body cameras for the first time this month as originally thought and instead could begin doing so by the end of March.



Lieutenant Nate Rath said the department hopes to rollout the program on a limited basis at that time with a full implementation by July 1. Rath said the main reason for the delay is because of the installation of 35 squad car cameras, which took longer than expected due to a few technical issues. He said the policy on using body cameras is also still being worked on, among other things.



Rath body and squad car cameras both will play an important role in trying to more accurately capture interactions between officers and citizens.

Rath said the police department is still working on which officers will be using the cameras first. The cameras will be worn on the upper torso.



The cost of new squad cameras and body cameras for 125 police officers came at a cost of around $550,000.



The Champaign County Sheriff's Office and Rantoul Police are the only two agencies in the county who currently have body cameras, but others are researching the idea.