Champaign school board names superintendent finalists

CHAMPAIGN — The Unit 4 School Board named three finalists Monday for superintendent.

The three, one of whom is already an adminstrator in the district, will be vying to take over for Judy Wiegand, who announced last year that she would retire at the end of the current school year.

Wiegand, herself a longtime Unit 4 administrator, began her tenure in the top job in 2012 and has worked with four different school board presidents in the ensuing five years. She has been at the helm as the district had two facilities referendums rejected by voters but found success with third attempt, developed by a radically different board, that focused on keeping Central High School in its currect location.

Her successor will oversee the district and work with the board to carry out that voter-approved $183.4 million proposal, which includes work on six different buildings.

The school board hired the Illinois Association of School Boards at a cost of $22,400 to conduct a national search for Wiegand's replacement. The three finalists are:

— Susan Zola, current assistant superintendent for achievement, curriculum and instruction.

— Michael Popp, who left as superintendent of the East Aurora school district in the Chicago suburbs at the end of last school year.

— Paul Fregeau, assistant superintendent at the North Kansas City school district in Missouri.