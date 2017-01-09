Speeding arrest leads to drug, other charges

Photo by: Provided Devonte Varner

URBANA — An Urbana man pulled over for speeding Saturday evening faces a series of drug and other charges when he appears back in court Thursday.

Devontae Q. Varner, 26, who listed an address in the 300 block of Stebbins Dr., Urbana, was arrested for speeding, illegal transportation of liquor, no certificate of car title, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, possession of cannabis and disobeying a police officer.

According to an Urbana police report, an officer pulled Varner over for speeding at East Washington and Smith Road at 8:13 p.m. Saturday.

While Varner has an active concealed carry permit, he allegedly failed to tell the officer there was a gun in his vehicle when asked.

Police found an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle.

The officer then found suspected cannabis in Varner’s underwear after Varner attempted to eat the substance. Police found some more suspected controlled substance next to where Varner was standing.

Police also learned that Varner failed to transfer his car title over to his name during the required timeframe.

Varner was taken to the Champaign County Jail, where he was released Sunday after posting 10 percent of a $1,000 bond.