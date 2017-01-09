Top of the Morning: Jan. 9, 2017

Image Gallery: HS Boys' Basketball: Central vs. Centennial 2017 » more Photo by: Holly Hart Centennial's James Williams (#23) drives past Central's Walker Stillman (#14) and Sam Rossow (middle) in the third quarter. Central Boy's Basketball vs Centennial, Friday, January 6, 2017 at Central High School. The Charger's defeated the Maroon's 59-48.

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories. Today: Holly Hart:



Friday night marked one of many times in the last 20 years that I’ve photographed the boys’ basketball rivalry between Champaign Central and Centennial at ancient Combes Gym. It is a game like no other, one that brings out fans — young and old, from near and far — who pack the gym to the rafters (Friday’s game was a sellout).

While the action is pulse-raising fun, taking photos is not without challenges.

Imagine standing underneath the basket, 4 feet between you and the game action. On your right are enthusiastic cheerleaders waving pom-poms in your face. And it is always smart to watch for flying basketball players moving through the air at breakneck speed headed straight toward you.

The other end of the gym — squeezed in front of a stage where the band performs — is not much better, with the lyrics “Hey! Baby, will you be my girl” pounding in your head.

Crowded? Yes. Worth it? You bet.

This photographer would not trade the memories it has created for me for anything.