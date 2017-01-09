UI talks tuition, fees
Our Julie Wurth is on campus where university officials are weighing in on tuition rates for next school year:
University of Illinois will recommend no tuition increase for in-state undergrads next fall, VP Barb Wilson says.
— Julie Wurth (@jawurth) January 9, 2017
University is proposing 1.8 percent tuition increase for nonresident and international students, and all graduate students. @Illinois_Alma
— Julie Wurth (@jawurth) January 9, 2017
Urbana campus will raise student fees by "modest" $16/year, or 0.5%, Wilson says.
— Julie Wurth (@jawurth) January 9, 2017
