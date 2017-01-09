Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UPDATE: Police say man was driving wrong way on I-74 in fatal New Year's crash
Mon, 01/09/2017 - 5:26pm | Tim Mitchell

URBANA — State police have released new information and are seeking the public’s help in gathering more details about a New Year’s Day crash on Interstate 74 that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman.

Esteban J. Tomas, 33, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Beardsley, Champaign, was charged with driving under the influence and not having a valid driver’s license following his involvement in a crash that killed LaDonna J. Brady, 45, of Mahomet.

New information released Monday indicated that Thomas, not the victim, was the wrong-way driver. An additional charge of driving the wrong way on a divided highway was also added to Tomas’ case. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 24.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said Tomas’ black 2007 Dodge Nitro was eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-74 near milepost 182 (Neil Street) at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 1 when it collided head-on with a westbound silver 2005 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ms. Brady in the lane closest to the median.

Lillard told The News-Gazette that police originally were unsure which vehicle was going the wrong way on I-74, but investigators now think it was Tomas driving in the wrong direction.

“She was going the correct way, and he was going the incorrect way,” Lillard said.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Ms. Brady was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Jan. 1 from injuries she received in the two-vehicle accident.

Lillard also revealed Monday that Tomas’ blood alcohol level was tested at the hospital, but information on the figure was not yet available. She said police have determined that Tomas was wearing a seat belt, but Ms. Brady appeared to not be wearing one. Airbags went off in both vehicles.

Lillard said Monday that the crash is an ongoing investigation. If you have any additional information, please call the state police’s Zone 5 investigations unit at 217-278-5000.

Original story, published 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017:

URBANA — A 33-year-old Champaign man has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a New Year's Day crash that claimed the life of a Mahomet woman.

Illinois State Police Trooper Tracy Lillard said this morning that Esteban J. Tomas also faces a charge of not having a valid driver's license.

LaDonna J. Brady, 45, was pronounced dead at 1:55 a.m. Sunday from injuries she received in the two-vehicle accident on Interstate 74.

According to state police, the 2007 Dodge Nitro Tomas was driving struck Ms. Brady's 2005 Chevrolet Equinox head-on at 1:04 a.m. Sunday near mile post 182.

Tomas was traveling westbound in the westbound lane, Lillard said. State police are uncertain at this time which direction Ms. Brady's car was traveling at the time of the crash, Lillard added.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and air bags deployed in both SUVs.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Ms. Brady’s autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Her death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and state police.

whatithink wrote on January 01, 2017 at 5:01 pm

So, who was going the wrong way on the interstate?

Rickenbacker II wrote on January 02, 2017 at 12:01 pm

Why is it the police don't know which direction Ms.Brady was traveling.If they hit head-on and Tomas was traveling west wouldn't she be going east?Maybe they really don't know which way is up or down.

GLG wrote on January 02, 2017 at 1:01 pm

The State Police know the details of the crash, This is no "Accident" Most crashes  are not. The State Police stopped calling them "Accidents" a few years ago.

I'm sure we will have the details when the SP releases the report

Mastadon-27 wrote on January 02, 2017 at 3:01 pm

The article likely has a miss-print about the lane where the incident occured.  The two vehicles were in the eastbound lane with Tomas, an unlicensed, uninsured driver and charged with DUI, moving westbound.

rsp wrote on January 02, 2017 at 4:01 pm

No, other news outlets have them in the westbound lane. It's not a misprint.

worldgoesroundincircles wrote on January 04, 2017 at 6:01 am

Agreed. ISP has it right. Both vehicles ended up in the westbound lanes post crash. Tomas vehicle was facing south when it came to a rest and Ms. Brady's was facing east when it came to a rest.   

dyeingtobeblonde wrote on January 06, 2017 at 2:01 pm

She left me in Urbana at 12:55am, westbound to Mahomet.  What he was doing, I don't have a frigging clue.

OldIlliniFan wrote on January 02, 2017 at 6:01 pm

So possibly both drivers were DUI.

dyeingtobeblonde wrote on January 06, 2017 at 2:01 pm

She was not impaired.  She left American Legion after having bartended until after midnight.  She was westbound to Mahomet.  That is not hearsay, I was with her until approx. 12:55am.  They do not drink on the job.  She may have had 2 beers, and showed no signs of impairment.  None.  She was not eastbound from Champaign.  It is physically impossible.

wayward wrote 1 hour 3 min ago

Doesn't look like the victim had any history of DUIs, though.

Global Citizen wrote on January 03, 2017 at 12:01 am
For clarity, this occurred on I-74, westbound, between Lincoln and Neil St. exits...I was heading home and had to be rerouted because they blocked Lincoln Ave I-74 ramp. I initially thought it was a sobriety checkpoint (which CPD should do more often on major holidays) but nope, another apparent senseless and tragic loss of life in Champaign.