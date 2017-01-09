UPDATED: UI proposes third straight tuition freeze for Illinois residents

3 p.m.

URBANA — For the third straight year, the University of Illinois is proposing a tuition freeze for in-state freshmen next fall.

Graduate students, freshmen from other states and international students would see a 1.8 percent increase in their tuition rates.

If approved, the tuition freeze for Illinois residents would be the longest in 40 years, according to the university. The UI had a four-year tuition freeze from 1974 to 1977.

“I don’t know how long we can keep our tuition flat for Illinois residents, given our state situation,” Executive Vice President Barb Wilson told UI trustees Monday. “But we’re committed for one more year.”

A budget impasse reduced state funding for the UI system for the last two years by about $750 million.

Trustees reviewed proposed tuition, fees and housing rates for the UI’s three campuses in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana at the board’s Audit, Budget, Finance and Facilities Committee. The full board will vote on the measures Jan. 19 in Chicago.

Base tuition for in-state undergraduates next fall would match rates for the 2014-15 academic year – $12,036 a year in Urbana-Champaign, $10,584 in Chicago, and $9,405 in Springfield. Students in engineering, the sciences and other disciplines pay higher tuition once “differential” charges are added in, however.

Under the proposal, base tuition for out-of-state and international freshmen would increase by 1.8 percent next fall at Urbana.

Under the state’s 2004 guaranteed tuition law, tuition rates for incoming students would remain unchanged for four years.

UI President Tim Killeen said the recommendation reflects a commitment to student affordability and access.

The UI’s “Investment, Performance, and Accountability Commitment” proposed keeping tuition rates at inflation or less, in exchange for five years of stable funding.

Mandatory fees at the Urbana campus would go up by $16 a year, or about 0.5 percent, to $3,038 a year. They include fees to pay for campus recreational facilities, student unions, career services, athletics, counseling centers and libraries, as well as maintenance, renovations and utilities. They do not include optional student health insurance rates, which are typically established in March.

Undergraduate room-and-board rate would stay at current levels — $10,612 a year at Urbana for a standard double-occupancy room and meal plan. Room-and-board costs iare locked in for up to four years if students continue to live in campus residence halls.

