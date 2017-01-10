Crash claims two Decatur women

WELDON — Two Decatur women have died as a result of a single-vehicle crash in southeastern DeWitt County that happened late Monday night.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said the women, Tabatha M. Dixon, 21, and Hannah Rice, 20, were in a car westbound on Illinois 10 about a half-mile west of Friends Creek Road when the car left the road for an unknown reason and rolled over into a field about 11:20 p.m.

Rice said both women were ejected; he was fairly certain that Miss Dixon was driving and that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Miss Dixon was pronounced dead there at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday while Miss Rice was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where she died at 5:29 a.m., according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup.

Northrup said no autopsy would be done on Miss Rice.

Coroner Rice said an autopsy was done on Miss Dixon but he declined to give a cause of death until he has the results of toxicology tests, which may not be complete for about three weeks.

Rice said Miss Dixon’s fiance works in Clinton and his shift ends at 11 p.m. It’s believed the women were coming from Decatur to pick him up.

Illinois State Police from the Pontiac district handled the crash investigation.