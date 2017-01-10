Happy 85th, Lou Henson

Want to send Lou a message? Click here

Hall of Fame basketball coach Lou Henson celebrated his 85th birthday on Tuesday by — what else? — playing bridge in the afternoon before joining family and friends at a dinner.

"Lou continues to hold his own health-wise and we are so very grateful and blessed," said his wife, Mary. "We watch all basketball games known to man and last night we were fortunate enough to see that fabulous Clemson-Alabama football spectacle ... terrific!"

The Illini's winningest coach joined Loren Tate and Steve Kelly on Tuesday's WDWS 1400-AM radio show.