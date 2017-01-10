Search yields arrest in November holdups

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Joseph O. Barrett

CHAMPAIGN — A search of a Champaign man's home on Monday led to his arrest for two holdups at a Champaign store last fall.

Joseph O. Barrett, 45, of the 2500 block of Myers Court is expected to be formally charged Tuesday in connection with robberies at the Dollar General Store, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., on Nov. 14 and 27.

In each holdup, the robber displayed a handgun and made off with cash.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said a combination of detective work and tips to Crime Stoppers led detectives to develop Barrett as a suspect. They collected enough information to obtain a search warrant for his home, which they served Monday, finding “several items of evidentiary value.”

A short time later, they found Barrett in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Neil Street and arrested him, finding additional items of evidence.

Shaffer said among the items found in Barrett’s home were a pellet gun and clothing that appears to match that which the robber was wearing.

Shaffer said Barrett had a small amount of suspected cocaine on him when arrested.

