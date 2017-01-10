Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Search yields arrest in November holdups
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 11:49am | Mary Schenk
20170110-110445-pic-12289859.jpg
Photo by: Champaign County Jail
Joseph O. Barrett

CHAMPAIGN — A search of a Champaign man's home on Monday led to his arrest for two holdups at a Champaign store last fall.

Joseph O. Barrett, 45, of the 2500 block of Myers Court is expected to be formally charged Tuesday in connection with robberies at the Dollar General Store, 3001 W. Bradley Ave., on Nov. 14 and 27.

In each holdup, the robber displayed a handgun and made off with cash.

Lt. Dave Shaffer said a combination of detective work and tips to Crime Stoppers led detectives to develop Barrett as a suspect. They collected enough information to obtain a search warrant for his  home, which they served Monday, finding “several items of evidentiary value.”

A short time later, they found Barrett in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Neil Street and arrested him, finding additional items of evidence.

Shaffer said among the items found in Barrett’s home were a pellet gun and clothing that appears to match that which the robber was wearing.

Shaffer said Barrett had a small amount of suspected cocaine on him when arrested.
 

Comments

CommonSenseless wrote 2 hours 17 min ago

Robbing the same store twice inside 2 weeks.....should get extra time in prison for stupidity.

Yea Right wrote 1 hour 43 min ago


Yep, he definitely gets the stupid award and hopefully a long time in the big house, something which i'm sure he's used to.

Ellen wrote 1 hour 4 min ago

And yet, his bail (according to the paper) is only $3000...just smh

Joe American wrote 41 min 39 sec ago

Does his neck tattoo say "Knucklehead"?