Semitrailer blown over on Interstate 57 near Rantoul
|
RANTOUL — State police report that a semitrailer has blown over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 247, about 3 miles south of Rantoul.
The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Trooper Tracy Lillard said there is no information at this time on how many lanes may be blocked.
Lillard urged motorists to "use caution if traveling tonight, as wind gusts can be dangerous at interstate speeds."
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.