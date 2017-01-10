Semitrailer blown over on Interstate 57 near Rantoul

RANTOUL — State police report that a semitrailer has blown over in the northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 247, about 3 miles south of Rantoul.

The incident took place shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper Tracy Lillard said there is no information at this time on how many lanes may be blocked.

Lillard urged motorists to "use caution if traveling tonight, as wind gusts can be dangerous at interstate speeds."