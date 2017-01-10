Urbana man arrested after break-in at business

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Kamareion Barber, 21, of Urbana, charged Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, with attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break in to the Master Wireless business at 510 E. Cunningham Ave. about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

URBANA — An Urbana man on probation for stealing from a Champaign business last summer has been arrested again for allegedly trying to break in to a business in Urbana.

Kamareion Barber, 21, of the 800 block of East Oakland Avenue, was charged Monday with attempted burglary for allegedly trying to break in to the Master Wireless business at 510 E. Cunningham Ave. about 3:20 a.m. Saturday.

An Urbana police report said an alarm went off and officers could see someone had tried to get in. They later obtained surveillance video that showed someone throwing a rock at the door, and when the glass didn't break, the person kicked it, breaking it.

The would-be burglar ran when the alarm sounded, apparently without getting in.

Barber was found nearby in a car-wash bay and was unable to tell officers what he was doing there at that hour. He also had items in his backpack that did not belong to him, the report said.

After comparing Barber's boots to footwear impressions found near the store, police arrested him. He was wearing clothing that looked like what police saw in the video, the report said.

In September, Barber pleaded guilty to felony theft and was sentenced to two years of probation after admitting that in August, he stole items from Disc Replay, 2012 N. Prospect Ave., C. A more serious charge of burglary alleging that he kicked in the front door and entered was dismissed in return for his plea.

He was ordered to make restitution of $567.

Court records show that Barber has two other prior convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.