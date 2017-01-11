1 man arrested, 1 sought in Champaign break-ins

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Antoine B. Dorris

URBANA — Champaign police arrested one man and are looking for a second in connection with house break-ins in that city Tuesday night.

Champaign police reports indicate that within two hours, officers received reports of burglaries to three houses in the same neighborhood west of Prospect Avenue and north of University Avenue.

A resident returned to her home in the 900 block of West Washington Street at 7 p.m. to find multiple rooms ransacked, footwear impressions and a flashlight that didn't belong to her.

About 7:45 p.m., a man in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue returned home after being gone just a few minutes and saw a man leaving through his back door. The resident found that his Xbox One and Nintendo 64 gaming systems and games for them were missing. Left behind were a hatchet and a screwdriver. He called police within minutes.

And just before 9 p.m., a man in the 1100 block of West Washington Street found that someone got in his house by breaking the glass out of his back door. Mexican and Chinese currency, a cellphone, a wallet and an iPad were stolen and a hammer was left behind.

An officer responding to the call on West Columbia saw two men walking near that house, and when he got close to them, they ran. He was able to give descriptions to fellow officers.

Another officer saw one man matching the description of one of the runners. He also found an iPad on the ground in the 500 block of Russell Street where that person had been running. It was later identified as having been stolen from the house in the 1100 block of West Washington.

A third officer also saw one of the alleged burglars and made contact with him in the 500 block of Edwin Street. He ultimately arrested Antoine B. Dorris, 39, of the 600 block of Alabama Avenue, Champaign.

The report said Dorris had muddy shoes that appeared to match the footwear impressions left at the Columbia address. On him, police found Mexican and Chinese currency like what had been stolen from the house in the 1100 block of West Washington Street. He also had fragments of glass in his shoes.

The officer who first saw the men running identified Dorris as one of the people he saw fleeing from the burgled house in the 1300 block of Columbia.

Dorris was charged Wednesday with two counts of residential burglary alleging he broke into the homes in the 1100 block of West Washington and the 1300 block of West Columbia.

Because of his prior record, which includes convictions for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, robbery and domestic violence, he faces sentencing as a Class X felon if convicted. That would mean a prison term of between six and 30 years for Dorris.

Judge Brett Olmstead set Dorris' bond at $75,000 and told him to be back in court March 7.