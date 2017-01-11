Census: Savoy population up more than 1300

The president of the village of Savoy said the village population has increased by more than 1300 people since the 2010 census. That's about 400 more people than village officials originally estimated.



Bob McCleary released numbers Wednesday from the special census that was taken last summer. He said that as of June 30, 2016, Savoy had a population of 8607. That's up from 7280 in the 2010 census.



McCleary said the increased population is a high point of pride for everyone associated with the village. He said officials are very proud of the high quality community that they have.

McCleary said the higher population will lead to an increase in revenue from the state of just under $200,000 each year. He said that will help the village continue to provide a high level of services to residents, like maintaining streets and sewers.



McCleary said Savoy spent around $69,000 on the special census for several areas in the village. They included portions of Prairie Meadows, Lake Falls, Field Stone, Liberty on the Lake, all of the Wilshire subdivision and a part of Prairie Fields. Three assisted-living and memory care facilities also participated: Autumn Fields, Villas of Holly Brook and Willowbrook Memory Care.