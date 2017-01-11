Christie Clinic's downtown facility completely revamped

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Chrissy Uden works at the Radiance Cosmetic Center on Monday at Christie Clinic on University Avenue in Champaign. Image

CHAMPAIGN — New windows and larger waiting rooms here, complete remodels there.

There's not much in Christie Clinic's five-floor main facility that hasn't gotten at least some kind of redo in recent years since two new clinic-building projects were explored but ultimately scrapped.

That included plans in 2006 to move the main clinic from the downtown area to a new main campus on the city's northwest side, and three years later for a new Christie Clinic building south of Curtis Road between Staley Road and Interstate 57.

Both those projects are "off the table," special projects manager John Huston said. But over the past seven years, some medical services have been shifted from downtown to other sites to free up space downtown, and a floor-by-floor remodeling and/or redecorating has been underway at the 101 W. University Ave. main clinic.

"I would say just about every department has had a face-lift of some sort," Huston said.

Clinic officials began making a concentrated effort on upgrading the downtown clinic in 2009, starting with a relocating of physical therapy and orthopedics that were formerly in the lower level, Huston said. Those departments opened in their new home at 2110 Fox Drive, C, in January 2010.

Huston and Christie Clinic spokeswoman Jenna Koss declined to say how much money Christie has invested in improvements on the downtown building, part of which dates to the 1920s. But permits filed with the city for work on that building since 2009 estimate project values exceeding $6 million.

Some changes in recent years have included new windows on the west side of the clinic, replacements of all four elevators and new charging stations added to the lower level, second and fourth floors for patients to plug in their mobile devices.

Among some of the larger and recent-year projects, according to Huston:

— Part of the fourth floor was gutted to create a larger chemotherapy area for patients, with more comfortable seating and window views.

— Facilities were added for PMG Research, Christie Clinic's medical research partner.

— The lower level was gutted to create a vein and vascular center, where minimally invasive procedures are done; an expanded area for a much-in-demand dermatology department; and the Radiance Cosmetics Center, which offers such services as chemical peel, skin care, hair removal, and laser, facial and cosmetic treatments.

— Improvements were made to the mammography department to create a more warm and inviting environment.

— A remodeled obstetrics and gynecology area was completed last year with more exam rooms and a much larger waiting area.