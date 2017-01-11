Dense fog advisory issued
The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, DeWitt, Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The weather service said visibility will be less than one-quarter mile in spots. You should take caution while driving.
Comments
