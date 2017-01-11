Guilty plea to cocaine charge brings probation

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having cocaine that he intended to sell this past summer has been sentenced to three years of probation.

Terrance Staples, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for having between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine on June 22.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Champaign police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of Holly Hill Drive about 6:20 a.m. on that day. They learned that Staples was inside making threats.

On a sleeping bag where he had been sleeping, police found a pill bottle containing 42 small bags of cocaine and a cellphone that belonged to Staples.

Fletcher said Staples had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, theft and criminal trespass.

In return for his guilty plea, a second count alleging he had heroin for sale was dismissed.