Area history, Jan. 12, 2017

Today is Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the board of directors of the Sarah E. Jarman Memorial Hospital had practically agreed on a site in Tuscola for the institution. Establishment of the hospital was made possible through the action of W.F. Jarman of Camargo, who some time ago offered to give at his death a quarter section of fine land as a starter in the founding of a hospital for Douglas County, with the provision that the hospital bear the name of his wife, who died a few years before. Mr. Jarman then agreed to furnish the funds for an operating room in the hospital.

In 1967, the proposed Middlefork Reservoir in Vermilion County was scheduled to be completed and ready for use in 1970. The proposed $6 million lake would stretch from Kickapoo Park, near Danvile, 12 miles north to just south of Potomac. More than 1,000 people turned out for a hearing on the project at the Danville YWCA. John Guillou, director of the State Division of Waterways, said the region around Danville would face serious water-supply problems by 1975, and its population, then about 260,000, would double to 520,000 by 2020.

In 2002, Illinois Supreme Court justice candidate Robert Steigmann said he had dropped his controversial TV ad featuring Chief Illiniwek because it did exactly what he wanted it to do: got people talking about him. He said he was not concerned about voters who objected to the commercial because they never would have voted for him anyway.