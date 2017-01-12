Cardinals Caravan won't stop in Champaign

ST. LOUIS — Severe weather forecast in the area this weekend has forced the cancellation of the Cardinals Caravan's stop in Champaign.

Cardinals officials said the event, set for noon Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, was canceled out of concern for the safety of players, staff and fans. The team also canceled all other caravan stops set for Friday and Saturday in 13 other cities, including Peoria and Quincy.

Champaign's event was to feature emcee Ricky Horton, current players Kolten Wong, Marco Gonzales, Mike Mayers and Luke Voit, and former player Alan Benes.

Officials said stops scheduled for Sunday and Monday, which include events in Mattoon, Decatur, Springfield and Effingham, are still on, but forecasts are being monitored closely. Those caravans are scheduled to be emceed by Al Hrabosky, with current players Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, Ryan Sherriff and former players Brad Thompson and Cliff Politte.

More information about the caravan stops is available at the Cardinals website.