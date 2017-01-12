Davis throws Twitter curveball

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, sent out a string of tweets Thursday ranging from concerns about fitting into his inaugural tuxedo to asking his followers to unfollow him.

The tweets began at 10:30 a.m., when Davis tweeted asking for diet ideas to help him fit into his tuxedo.

“Gonna look like Chris Farley on SNL skit,” he said, referring to the comedian who died in 1997 and attaching a picture of a scale.

7 days to fit into tux for inaugural bought 11 lbs ago. Gonna look like Chris Farley on SNL skit. Diet ideas? pic.twitter.com/bqCOTgAcgG — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 12, 2017

The tweets are part of a strategy to increase engagement with Twitter users, Davis’ spokeswoman Ashley Phelps said.

“We’ve noticed more people replying to our tweets over the last couple of weeks so we decided to try increasing engagement with folks who clearly want to use this platform to voice their opinion,” Phelps wrote in an email.

When someone tweeted at him to do his job, he replied that “multitasking is a beautiful thing. Just spoke on house floor abt an important bill.”

@amarshll multitasking is a beautiful thing. Just spoke on house floor abt an important bill. You can watch on @cspan pic.twitter.com/GSullSjN1S — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 12, 2017

Later, when someone tweeted asking why he was tweeting about his tuxedo and that his “jokes aren’t funny,” he replied with the hashtag “#unfollowme.”

When someone else noted that weight-loss services are covered by the Affordable Care Act, he responded with a picture of Muscle Milk and said “Is this considered a weight loss product under my ACA plan?”

