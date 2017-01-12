Flag-burner files lawsuit

Questions for Kacich? Ask them here

URBANA — A 22-year-old Urbana resident has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Urbana, challenging his arrest and detention last July 2016 for burning a flag and posting photos on Facebook.

Bryton Mellott and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and the Chicago office of the law firm Schiff Hardin filed the suit Wednesday, according to Ed Yohnka, director of communications for the Illinois ACLU.

The suit, filed against the Urbana police officers who arrested Mellott on July 4, challenges Illinois’ flag desecration law.

The day after Mellott’s arrest, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that he would not be charged, and acknowledged that the Illinois statute contradicted an U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“We have considered 720 ILCS 5/49-1, Flag Desecration, an Illinois statute currently in effect,” Rietz said at the time. “This statute was the basis for the decision by Urbana Police officers to arrest Mellott. While that statute remains in effect, it is contradictory to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Texas v. Johnson. We will be discussing this issue with our local legislators and asking that they consider reviewing this statute given the constitutional issues it presents.”

After posting the photos on Facebook, Mellott received a number of comments from friends and others. Urbana police contacted him and asked him to remove the post, saying that they believed his Facebook post could be harmful to others at his place of employment.

Mellott allegedly was arrested, frisked and handcuffed at the Wal-Mart where he worked. After being booked at the Champaign County Jail, he was held for five hours, according to the ACLU.

Yohnka said the lawsuit seeks “modest monetary damages for the time that he was detained.

“But the real focus of this is because this unconstitutional statute is still on the books,” he said.

