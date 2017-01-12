Hoopeston teen gets 2.5 years for Facebook bomb threat

Photo by: Provided by Champaign County Sheriff Dakota DeGarmo

URBANA — A Hoopeston teen who admitted he posted on Facebook a threat to bomb Rantoul Township High School three months ago has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Dakota Degarmo, 18, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to a Class 3 felony count of disorderly conduct, admitting he made the threat, knowing it was false.

He admitted that on Oct. 5, he posted the threat on the popular social networking site that said merely: “A bomb will go off at rths on 10/6/16.” The post was made in the afternoon under an assumed name, Rantoul police said. Investigators were able to quickly trace the account to Degarmo.

Assistant State’s Attorney Larry Solava said Rantoul police searched the building that night using trained bomb-sniffing dogs but found nothing.

They arrested Degarmo the next day at a relative’s house in Rantoul.

Solava said as part of the negotiated plea agreement, Degarmo was ordered to make restitution of $3,000 to the Rantoul police department to cover its response expenses.

He was given credit on his sentence for 99 days already served in jail.

Solava said Degarmo had two prior juvenile adjudications for residential burglary from Vermilion County and was on parole for one at the time of his fall arrest.