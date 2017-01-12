Jim Dey: Auditor general has explaining to do

Embattled Illinois Auditor General Frank Mautino is fighting a two-front war.

On one side, federal investigators are conducting a criminal inquiry into how the former Democratic state legislator from Spring Valley, located near LaSalle-Peru, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars from his campaign fund at a service station owned by a friend and a hometown bank.

On the other side, the Illinois State Board of Elections is conducting a similar inquiry into the questionable spending.

But state officials have much less enthusiasm for pursuing wrongdoing than the FBI.

When a Streator citizen, David Cooke, filed a complaint asking for an accounting of Mautino's spending, the board agreed to look into the matter. But it said it would only do so if Cooke did the investigative work himself or found a lawyer to do it for him.

Surprise, surprise: Cooke found a volunteer lawyer — Jacob Huebert of Chicago's Liberty Justice Center.

While the feds are conducting their usual below-the-radar criminal probe, Huebert has issued subpoenas and is looking to schedule depositions with witnesses who have reason to know where the roughly $500,000 went.

"If it's not for legitimate campaign expenses, what could it be?" Huebert asked.

Indeed, that is the question, one that was first raised in January 2016, shortly before Mautino was scheduled to begin his new job as the state's chief watchdog of executive-branch spending.

The Edgar County Watchdogs reported that Mautino had spent vast sums of money in ways that provided few explanations and didn't seem to make sense.

For instance, the Watchdogs reported, Mautino spent more than $200,000 between 2005 and 2015 on gasoline and car repairs at Happy's Super Service, a Spring Valley gas station owned by a Mautino friend and political confidant.

The Watchdogs also reported that Mautino spent another $300,000 at a Spring Valley bank, ostensibly for political services. But banks don't provide political services.

Since then, Mautino's luck has been nothing but bad. Good-government types have called for his resignation. Legislative Republicans have pressed Mautino, a veteran Democrat who is close to House Speaker Michael Madigan, for answers and have gotten no substantive response.

On top of that, Mautino's hometown paper took a look at some of his other spending and raised even more questions about his campaign expenditures.

Mautino initially denied any wrongdoing and promised to clarify the matter. Since then, he has repeatedly declined to comment on any aspect of the story.

Meanwhile, Illinois is left with another potentially embarrassing scandal, a problem of how the state's leading spending watchdog spent his campaign funds.

Philip Krasny, the hearing officer for the state elections board, has scheduled a Feb. 3 status hearing on the inquiry.

Huebert said he's filed discovery records requests with Mautino, Happy's Super Service, the bank and Mautino's campaign treasurer. The lawyer said he hopes to conduct depositions with representatives of all of those parties.

Mautino has resisted those inquiries, suggesting that he should be excused from questioning because his answers might incriminate him. Huebert acknowledged that potentiality but said the issue could be resolved on a question-by-question basis at the deposition.

The bigger question, however, is whether Mautino will cooperate at all in the elections board inquiry. The board is, by design, a mostly toothless campaign-spending watchdog. It has the power to levy fines, but its reach is nowhere near that of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The public will know more later this month.

The bank, the service station and the treasurer of Mautino's campaign committee face a Jan. 20 deadline to respond to the subpoenas they were issued. Mautino's subpoena deadline is Jan. 31.

In the meantime, Mautino's office continues its work, overseeing spending audits in various executive-branch agencies.

Appointed to a 10-year term by the General Assembly, a move that resulted from Madigan's backing, Mautino recently got some good news. He is paid an annual salary of $157,000.

As a result of being auditor general for a year, Mautino's scheduled pension jumped by $19,000. That, combined with his legislative pension of roughly $74,000, will put him near the $100,000 mark.

That pension, however, is subject to forfeiture if he's convicted of a crime relating to his official duties.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.