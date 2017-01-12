Just 1 Question: Kona Ice fundraising beneficiaries

Opening a Kona Ice franchise is Champ aign County was a no-brainer for WES HANNER in 2014 — especially since it provided a simple way to give back to the local school districts that he and wife attended as kids. Hanner's business has become a popular addition to fundraisers for schools and organizations.

"The experiences have opened our eyes to some of the needs that are out there. Depending on the event we are at, the check varies in amount, but each and every check is received with joy and happiness," he says. "It's an amazing feeling to see someone light up with excitement when we hand them our giveback check at the end of their event."

Staff writer Nicole Lafond caught up with representatives of some of the schools Hanner contributed a total of $10,000 to in 2016, asking: How did Kona Ice help you achieve a goal?

JULIE McCLURE

Carrie Busey PTA (received $285)

"Carrie Busey was able to offer a mini-grant to one of our teachers. Teachers apply for the mini-grants to get resources that will benefit their students. This year, our PE teacher, Karen Schappert, will be using one of our grants to purchase Polar Fitness watches that every student in the school will have a chance to use.

"Our students love to have Kona Ice at our annual carnival, and now they will continue to benefit from their visit."

SCOTT WOODS

principal, Urbana Middle School (received $105)

"We used the funds to support our social workers for purchasing school supplies and other items for homeless students. We have a need in our school, and every bit of support helps."

CHRIS GILBERT

principal, Bottenfield Elementary (received $473)

"The Kona Ice donation we received has gone back into our PTA to help pay for things teachers need in the classrooms to help support our students. This has been a great relationship and an easy way to make some extra money to help our school and students."

LINDSEY HASLER

teacher, Jefferson Middle School (received $518)

"Wes' generous donations have supported students in attending field trips and have been used for PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) incentives. His donations have also assisted in the renovation of our outdoor basketball court.

"Wes and his family have gone above and beyond to support Jefferson."

MELISSA WELCH

field-day coordinator, Judah Christian School (received $213)

"I appreciate Wes and his mom, Linda, so much. They have been a huge blessing to our school. They are always willing to support a variety of our events and give back generously when they do so. I have been responsible for scheduling them at our end-of-the-school-year field day event. They have been an important part for the past few years and the kids are always to excited to see them."

HEATHER LANDRUS

principal, Mahomet-Seymour Junior High (received $1,213)

"We have Kona Ice come to MSJH twice per year. They spend a day with us during homecoming week on Hawaiian Day and in the spring on the day we hold our Dye Dash. The Dye Dash is our yearly fundraiser and is similar to a color fun run. We usually make more money in the spring than during homecoming.

"Both checks are put into an account for our Positive Behavior Intervention program. We use the funds to purchase incentives for students that meet or exceed school-wide expectations. In addition, some of the funds are used to supplement technology needs."

Have a question you'd like education reporter NICOLE LAFOND to ask of students, teachers or administrators? Our inbox is open for submissions — send an email to nlafond@news-gazette.com.