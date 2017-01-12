Just in: Constitutional questions dominate day as Carle, taxing districts make cases to high court

Photo by: Robin Scholz Carle Hospital in Urbana

Deb Pressey is in Springfield today and will providing online updates. She'll also take your questions HERE and chase down an answer

SPRINGFIELD — Lawyers for Carle and Champaign County taxing districts urged the Illinois Supreme Court today to bring clarity to the state’s hospital tax exemption law.

But at least part of the state’s high court may see a roadblock to providing it.

Questions about whether the 4th District Appellate Court had jurisdiction to hear Carle’s appeal took up many precious minutes of attorneys’ limited oral argument time this morning before the court.

In an appeal of a circuit court decision involving Carle and local taxing authorities over Carle properties for several prior tax years, that appellate court ruled that the hospital tax exemption law is unconstitutional.

Carle attorney Steven Pflaum said he’s hopeful the court will address the constitutional issues.

If the Supreme Court decides the appellate court lacked jurisdiction in the case and should have dismissed it, then it will be remanded back to the circuit court.

“Then we’re kind of back to square one,” Pflaum said.

The Supreme Court says only that it will take this issue under advisement. No time frame has been given for a decision.

Here is Debra Pressey's earlier report

URBANA — After years of dispute and state lawmakers' attempt at a fix, the touchy issue of property-tax breaks for Illinois hospitals has finally landed in the Illinois Supreme Court today, with arguments beginning at 9 a.m.

It's the second time in a decade that the high court is hearing a case arising from Champaign County, its taxing authorities and an Urbana hospital over the taxability of nonprofit hospital properties.

The key issue before the court this time is the constitutionality of a 2012 state law that established new requirements for nonprofit hospitals to receive tax breaks, chiefly that they provide at least as much charity care as the amount they would be required to pay in taxes.

The new law was instituted with lawmakers and hospital leaders hoping it would put an end to what has been a widely acknowledged ambiguity lingering since the state Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that Presence Covenant Medical Center (then Provena Covenant) was taxable for one year.

The Carle case wound up in the high court after now-retired Champaign County Judge Chase Leonhard ruled that the state's new hospital-exemption law could be applied retroactively to properties in dispute in a now-decade-old Carle lawsuit with local taxing authorities, followed by a controversial 4th District Appellate Court ruling. The appeals court ruled that the state law is unconstitutional because it grants a charitable exemption to a property without requiring it to be used exclusively for charitable purposes.

With a decision expected from the Illinois Supreme Court later this year, "the stakes are high," said Carle's CEO, Dr. James Leonard.

About 41 percent of Illinois' 200-plus hospitals operate on slim or negative margins, according to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association.

"Over 200 hospitals," Leonard said. "You can do the math and figure out how many are struggling."

Add the cost of taxes to that, he said, "and it quickly adds impact to care."

Dr. Jared Rogers, regional CEO of the two Presence Hospitals in Urbana and Danville, said he looks for the court's ruling in the Carle case to set a precedent on charity care and tax exemptions for hospitals, and for the effects to be far-reaching.

"There's been a lot of talk that whatever happens in Illinois is going to reverberate throughout the United States," he said.

Carle: Law is 'clear cut'

Attorneys involved said they don't know how soon the state Supreme Court will rule, but they don't see the ruling ending issues between taxing districts and Carle on specific properties and taxes. Look for some to likely be remanded to the trial court, some said.

Steven Pflaum, one of Carle's attorneys, said Carle believes the constitutionality of the state law is "very clear cut," and the 1st District Appellate Court, which upheld the law last month in a separate case, didn't have much difficulty reaching that conclusion.

The difference between the two rulings, he contended, is the appeal in the 4th District Appellate Court was more about specific properties and tax years for Carle, and "we weren't focused on the constitutionality."

The 1st District Appellate Court had the advantage of a thorough briefing on the constitutional issue, he said.

It was "front and center" in that case, he said.

At primary issue in this case is the existence of a longstanding set of standards called the "Korzen factors," which spell out the characteristics of a public charity, and how they relate to the new state law in determining charitable status.

Pflaum said Carle doesn't believe the 'Korzen factors' embody the constitutional standards, though Carle agrees with two of them — that hospitals are available to all regardless of ability to pay and that they never erect any obstacles to charity.

"The case is often portrayed as a case by the Carle Foundation to obtain exemptions, and that's going to cost citizens and taxing districts money," Pflaum said. "At the outset, it's important to realize the Carle Foundation had exemptions for decades."

Urbana: Define 'charity'

Urbana and Cunningham Township attorney Attorney Fred Grosser is asking the high court to affirm the ruling of unconstitutionality of the state law, and said this is a one-issue case.

"Is the hospital-exemption statute unconstitutional on its face? There is no other claim made in this case," he said.

Grosser said the Korzen standards defining a charity originate in the Illinois Supreme Court.

"That says for any charitable tax exemption, it says these standards need to be met," he said.

State lawmakers didn't have the authority to say otherwise, he said, so the hospital-exemption statute is "unconstitutional on its face."

Urbana Mayor Laurel Prussing, who has long contended that Carle is shifting its tax burden to taxpayers, was unmoved by a contention that a state law should stay on the books because 40 percent of state hospitals are struggling.

"If the 40 percent can't pay (taxes), does that mean the 60 percent shouldn't pay it?" she asked.

Burdensome for her is the concept that charity goes with taxes, Prussing said.

Hospitals "rewrote the definition of charity, and they got it," she said.

NUMBERS OF NOTE

With attorneys for Carle, local governments and the Illinois Department of Revenue set to argue before the Illinois Supreme Court today, here are some figures related to the disputes swirling around charity care and hospital property taxes in Champaign County:

$9.8 million: Carle's 2015 taxes payable in 2016. Carle posted a bond for the amount with the county treasurer as its lawsuit with taxing authorities was headed to the state Supreme Court.

$20.8 million: Property-tax money Carle said it has paid under protest on four disputed properties for disputed tax years 2004 to 2011.

$30.6 million: Cost of charity care Carle said it gave away in 2015. Officials said 1 of 8 people in Urbana received charity care from Carle that year.