Long search ends in key murder suspect's arrest

URBANA — Local police couldn't help but be jubilant Wednesday when they nabbed Champaign's most wanted murder suspect in an Urbana apartment as well as a second man wanted for a different murder in Urbana.

Joshu'ah K. Young, 19, of Urbana, wanted for the 2014 murder of Rakim Vineyard in Champaign, and his friend Tyrone Franklin, 24, wanted for the November murder of Robert Lee Brown in Urbana, were found by local police in an apartment in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Urbana.

Other than their friendship and that both face murder charges, there is no apparent direct connection between their respective crimes.

"Investigative activity is how we got to them," Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said, declining to specify how investigators homed in on Young.

"I would characterize both of these individuals as dangerous. Both were wanted for murder offenses so both of them posed not only a significant risk to the community but to officers working the street, so it's a sense of relief on several levels that these guys are in custody. It certainly goes a ways in increasing safety for people in this community, but our work is not over yet," said Shaffer.

About 20 police officers from Champaign and Urbana police departments, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Illinois Department of Corrections and the METRO SWAT team were on hand to arrest the pair without incident.

At a news conference Thursday morning announcing the arrests, Shaffer, a police officer for 26 years, said he couldn’t calculate the odds of finding two alleged murderers for two different crimes in the same place at the same time.

“Any day you can get one murderer off the street, it’s a good day. It’s a great day when you can get two,” he said.

In the back of the room where the news conference was held were eight Champaign police detectives and two representatives of the Marshals Service for whom shooting investigations have become all too routine.

Young and Franklin were booked into the Champaign County Jail just before 7 p.m. Wednesday and are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Judges previously set bond for each at $5 million.

Shaffer said there may be more arrests for Mr. Vineyard's murder.

"For the duration of this investigation, Josh Young has been the primary suspect, but it is entirely possible that other individuals may face charges," he said.

Young's arrest ends a search of more than two years that began minutes after Mr. Vineyard was shot in broad daylight on July 19, 2014. Franklin has been wanted only five weeks.

Mr. Vineyard, 22, was found mortally wounded on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street in Champaign about 12:25 p.m. that Saturday. He died about four hours later at Carle Foundation Hospital.

His death sparked a spate of retaliatory violence between gangs in Champaign and Urbana that has resulted in woundings and deaths of both reported gang members and innocent bystanders. Shaffer described the groups as transient, moving across city lines and adopting different names over time.

The uptick in shooting violence has put the community on edge, gotten community activists active, politicians worked up, and may have pushed some police officers into higher tax brackets from the overtime pay.

"There are very few shootings over the last two years that don't trace back to his death in one way or another," Shaffer said. "All these violent crimes vie for our time. We are constantly carving out chunks of the day to work those. Some take longer than others to solve. (Mr. Vineyard's murder) was the topic of conversation frequently within our division because it remained at the forefront as being related to a lot of our current violence."

Although authorities have suspected Young for Mr. Vineyard's death for a long time, they needed time to build a case against him. For more than a year, they knew right where he was: in prison.

Young was on parole for a juvenile adjudication for burglary and criminal damage when police arrested him on July 10, 2015. They did so after identifying him in a Facebook video that featured young men brandishing guns.

As the state took steps to prosecute the then 17-year-old as an adult, he pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in adult prison. He was released on parole back to the community on Oct. 21, 2016, and police have been on the lookout for him ever since.

The warrant charging him with Mr. Vineyard's murder came Nov. 28.

"We've been working this for 2 1/2 years. I'm glad we were able to bring the first part of it to a successful resolution," said Shaffer, adding there is now a court process to go through.

"We're not filing these charges simply to attempt to resolve a larger issue of gun violence in our community," said State's Attorney Julia Rietz. "We are prepared to proceed based on the investigation and evidence in this one case. We would not file the charges unless we believe we had evidence that provided us with a reasonable likelihood of success at trial. At this point, we believe we do," she said.

Shaffer said Mr. Vineyard's family was given news of the arrest Wednesday evening.

TYRONE FRANKLIN

As for Franklin, Urbana police identified him almost immediately as the alleged shooter of Robert Lee Brown, killed at a wake two days after Thanksgiving.

Mr. Brown, 21, was shot multiple times about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at a house in the 700 block of East University Avenue in Urbana. He was there with others who had attended the funeral earlier that day of Zachary Gray, who was also gunned down earlier that month.

Mr. Gray, 22, a half brother to Franklin, had been fatally shot several times at close range in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue in Urbana on Nov. 16. No one has been arrested for his murder.

Mr. Brown was one of several friends of Mr. Gray who were at the house for a social gathering when Franklin showed up, an argument followed and Mr. Brown, believed unarmed, was killed.

A warrant for Franklin's arrest for murder has been outstanding since Dec. 7. Bond was set at $5 million.

Franklin, Mr. Brown and Mr. Gray were all familiar to Urbana police for their participation in violent crimes in that city.

Franklin had been paroled in early September for attempted armed robbery in connection with a 2012 holdup at the Family Dollar on South Philo Road for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison. He served half that.

In 2012, Franklin was acquitted of first-degree murder for the December 2008 shooting death of his stepfather, James Ellis, 34, in a home on Joanne Lane in Champaign.