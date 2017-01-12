Top of the Morning, Jan. 12, 2017

Urbana's Paul Gordon, a longtime flight attendant for United Airlines, made Belgium newspaper headlines earlier this week.

He helped deliver a baby during an overnight flight bound for Brussels. So appreciative was the 32-year-old Cameroon woman who gave birth to the healthy boy that she named him "Gordon."

My dad delivered a baby on his flight today. the man has done it all @united #unitedAIRLINES #MVP pic.twitter.com/JBmMVweKyU — johhnyg (@JakeGordon16) January 10, 2017

"He kept his cool enough to deliver a baby 30,000 feet above the Atlantic in the middle of the night," Paul's cousin, Joe Gordon, said Wednesday.

Paul Gordon, a married father of two, grew up in Penfield — his dad owned Harry's Tap — and attended Armstrong High and Southern Illinois University.

Joe, a railroad conductor and Villa Grove High grad, last saw his cousin when the two Urbana men met at Bunny's to watch the Cubs beat the Dodgers to clinch the NLCS in October.

Their next conversation might sound a lot like the last one.

"I'll tell him, 'Nice hands, good catch,'" Joe said. "Just like we were watching the ballgame again. We're all proud of him."