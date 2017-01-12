UPDATE: Flag-burner 'incredibly disheartened'

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Bryton Mellott, of Urbana, listens to Ed Yohnka, right, of the ACLU, as Mellott is joined by one of his attorneys, Rebecca Glenberg, also of the ACLU, during a press conference at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Champaign on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Mellott and his attorneys are filing a civil rights lawsuit against several Urbana police officers, who arrested him after he posted to Facebook a photo of himself burning an American flag on July 3, 2016. Mellott was arrested the following day for violating the Illinois flag desecration statue and was held in a jail cell for five hours. Other Related Content UPDATE: Urbana flag-burner won't be charged

URBANA — A 22-year-old Urbana resident has filed a lawsuit in federal court in Urbana, challenging his arrest and detention last July 2016 for burning a flag and posting photos on Facebook.

Bryton Mellott and attorneys from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois and the Chicago office of the law firm Schiff Hardin filed the suit Wednesday.

The suit, filed against four Urbana police officers who arrested Mellott on July 4, challenges Illinois’ flag desecration law. The defendants named are Urbana Police officers Kenneth Sprague, Jeremy Hale, Matthew McElhoe and Andrew Charles.

Appearing at a news conference in Champaign this morning with ACLU officials, Mellott said he is "incredibly disheartened that this lawsuit ever had to be filed. The events I've experienced preceding and during my unlawful detainment shook what liitle faith I've held in our criminal justice system.

"I hold the opinion that open dissent is the highest form of American patriotism and it was a frightening display of irony that on the fourth of July I should be taken from my workplace to sit in a county jail for exercising this liberty."

Mellott said he burned the flag and posted still pictures of his actions on Facebook "to address the issue of gun violence in our country that has existed needlessly and without intervention" and "to address the issue of violence brought against members of my queer community and against every community considered to be 'other.'"

In particular, he said, he was concerned about the June 12 massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed.

"Specifically that's what made me think about this post," Mellott said. "That was what inspired a lot of the text that I had included with the picture."

The day after Mellott’s arrest, Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said that he would not be charged, and acknowledged that the Illinois statute contradicted a 1989 U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

“We have considered 720 ILCS 5/49-1, Flag Desecration, an Illinois statute currently in effect,” Rietz said at the time. “This statute was the basis for the decision by Urbana Police officers to arrest Mellott. While that statute remains in effect, it is contradictory to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Texas v. Johnson. We will be discussing this issue with our local legislators and asking that they consider reviewing this statute given the constitutional issues it presents."

After posting the photos on Facebook, Mellott received a number of comments from friends and others. Urbana police contacted him and asked him to remove the post, saying that they believed his Facebook post could be harmful to others at his place of employment.

But Mellott said Thursday that at the time of his arrest "there was no mention that my being taken into custody was protective, and frankly had there been the option of protective custody I would have considered it as a reasonable person who was put into danger."

He also said that "personally I didn't receive any credible threats of violence," including during his detention in the county jail.

"But I definitely felt unsafe," he added.

Mellott said he was arrested, frisked and handcuffed at the Wal-Mart where he still works. After being booked at the Champaign County Jail, he was held for five hours, he said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory damages "in an amount to be ascertained at trial, for the unlawful suppression of Mr. Mellott's freedom of expression; the unlawful detention, arrests, and searches and seizures; and the emotional distress experienced by Mr. Mellott as a result" of the police action.

The suit was filed aganst four Urbana police officers and not the state of Illinois, ACLU attorney Rebecca Glenberg said, because "there's no way to sue a state legislature for an unconstitutional law the way that the courts have set up the mechanism for constitutional cases.

"You really have to sue the individuals who were directly responsible for bringing about the violation of the Constitutional rights. The fact that the officers are the defendants doesn't represent any sort of ill will toward those officers, but they are legally the proper defendants in a case like this."