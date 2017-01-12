UPDATE: 'We're OK. We just lost everything.' (w/video)

Video: VIDEO: No one hurt in Tolono house fire » more Videographer: Rick Danzl Firefighters work to contain a blaze Tuesday at 211 W. Linden St in Tolono. Tolono firefighters were assisted by crews from Savoy, Pesotum, Philo and Sadorus. Tolono Assistant Fire Chief Chris Humer said there were no injuries, but the garage is a total loss. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Image

Image

TOLONO — Corrine Woodcock, 84, was doing what she loves most — cooking in the kitchen — and her husband, Emmett, 86, was working in the garage like he had a thousand times before when a fire destroyed the Tolono home where they had raised their six children.

The couple escaped from the fire along with their youngest son, Steve, but they lost nearly all their possessions in the Thursday-afternoon blaze at 211 W. Linden St.

"I was at home in the kitchen cooking some beans for Emmett," said Corrine Woodcock. "I kept smelling something and looked out and saw a lot of blowing smoke."

That smoke was coming from the garage.

"Emmett was out in the garage sweeping something, and I started yelling," she said. "Of course, he can't hear very well."

As Corrine Woodcock went into the living room, her husband ran into the house.

"We need a bucket of water! There's a fire! Call the fire department," said Emmett Woodcock, a retired handyman for the Lake Park subdivision.

Corrine reached for their landline telephone to dial 911.

"I guess the lines were down by that time," she said. "So I picked up my cellphone, and I couldn't get it working. So I set it down, and I didn't pick it up again. I was so scared."

By that time their son Steve, who also was at home, found Corrine and guided her out of the house.

"Let's get out! Let's get out!" he said.

Then two men came running in, grabbed her wheelchair, and took Corrine across the street. Emmett soon joined her.

All Corrine Woodcock could do was watch the flames and smoke spread from the garage to the house.

"About that time the electric lines coming out of the house were sparking," she said.

No injuries were reported.

"We're OK," Corrine said as a tear ran down her cheek. "We just lost everything."