Winter storm watch issued for this weekend

A winter storm watch has been issued for East Central Illinois. More from the National Weather Service:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LINCOLN IL

903 AM CST THU JAN 12 2017

ILZ043>046-052>057-061>063-066>068-071>073-122300-

/O.CON.KILX.WS.A.0001.170113T1800Z-170115T1800Z/

DE WITT-PIATT-CHAMPAIGN-VERMILION-CHRISTIAN-MACON-MOULTRIE-

DOUGLAS-COLES-EDGAR-SHELBY-CUMBERLAND-CLARK-EFFINGHAM-JASPER-

CRAWFORD-CLAY-RICHLAND-LAWRENCE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...CLINTON...MONTICELLO...CHAMPAIGN...

URBANA...DANVILLE...TAYLORVILLE...DECATUR...SULLIVAN...TUSCOLA...

CHARLESTON...MATTOON...PARIS...SHELBYVILLE...GREENUP...MARSHALL...

EFFINGHAM...NEWTON...ROBINSON...FLORA...OLNEY...LAWRENCEVILLE

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* TIMING...WINTER WATCH ISSUED FOR WINTER STORM FROM MID DAY

FRIDAY THROUGH MID DAY SUNDAY.

* MAIN IMPACT...WINTRY PRECIPITATION THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND WILL

RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON

BRIDGES...OVERPASSES...AND UNTREATED ROADS.

* OTHER IMPACTS...SIDEWALKS WILL BECOME SLIPPERY AND DAMAGE TO

TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW...SLEET...OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.