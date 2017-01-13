In 2014 murder's wake: 24 incidents, 9 deaths in C-U

Tyrone Franklin, left, and Joshu’ah Young appear on a monitor during Thursday’s arraignment at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana. Even if Franklin and Young had $500,000 cash for bond, they may not be released because of Department of Corrections’ ‘parole holds.’ If convicted of the murders, they face mandatory prison sentences ranging from 45 years to natural life, to be served in their entirety.

Although local police were greatly relieved by the Wednesday arrests of two men wanted for murders in Champaign and Urbana, the work on those two cases is not done.

There may be more arrests for the July 2014 murder of Rakim Vineyard, 22, of Champaign.

Authorities said Mr. Vineyard's murder led to dozens of additional shootings, some directly related, and some more on the periphery.

"There are very few shootings over the last two years that don't trace back to his death in one way or another," said Lt. Dave Shaffer, head of the Champaign Police Department's detective division.

"What we do know is this shooting was the catalyst for many other senseless shootings, endangerments and deaths in our Champaign-Urbana community," said Champaign Deputy Police Chief Troy Daniels.

What follows is an incomplete listing of recent shootings in Champaign and Urbana, most of which police believe have gang connections.

Not included are shootings for which the motive was unrelated to gang violence. For example, Urbana police investigated the Nov. 16 murder of a Champaign woman by her agitated boyfriend, who later killed himself. And Champaign police have dealt with several murders in the last two years that appear to be drug ripoffs, drug-fueled or motivated by profit.

IN CHAMPAIGN

2014

July 19: RAKIM VINEYARD, 22, is shot to death in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street. JOSHU'AH YOUNG, 19, was arrested Wednesday on murder charges.

2015

Feb. 14: Shots are fired at a group of people in a parking lot in downtown Champaign. SHAMARIO BROWN, 19, of Champaign, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, but the charge is thrown out by a judge in December 2015 at a jury trial.

April 8: KYTIECE FRAZIER, 20, of Champaign is shot three times by TARRELL BOATMAN, 21, of Urbana, in the 500 block of Elm Street "over Rakim stuff" but recovers. Boatman is convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

April 10: ARSENIO CARTER, 27, of Champaign is shot to death at he sits in a car near Fourth Street and Beardsley Avenue. DAVID BEVERLY, 29, of Champaign is convicted of murder and sentenced to 75 years in prison.

July 26: Frazier is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for allegedly shooting in the direction of two people in the Garden Hills subdivision in Champaign. Charges are later dismissed when the victims don't cooperate.

Oct. 19: JEREMY O'NEAL, 18, is fatally shot in the head accidentally by KYJUAN DORSEY, 19, of Urbana as Dorsey fires out of a car window in the 500 block of West Beardsley at someone else. Besides Mr. O'Neal, a man outside is shot in the leg. Dorsey is convicted of murder and aggravated battery with a gun and sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Nov. 13: SHAUNDRELL BROWN, 21, of Champaign is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a man in the 1200 block of North Hickory Street and for shooting another man on Nov. 14, 2015, in the 1300 block of North Prospect Avenue. That case is dismissed in late November. Brown now awaits trial on other drug and weapons charges stemming from his arrest in May.

2016

May 15: STATEMAN HOFF, 22, of Champaign is fatally shot at a party in the 1000 block of North James Street (right). On the same day, DUSTON SMITH-FONVILLE, 24, of Champaign is shot in the torso but survives. SHANNEN CAMPBELL, 33, of Champaign, awaits trial for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

June 12: E RICA COX-BAILEY, 30, of Champaign is fatally shot by gunfire intended for another person as she walks on Francis Drive near McKinley Avenue (left). Shamario Brown and OSHAY COTTON, 19, both of Champaign, and TAKARIO GREENE, 19, of Georgia are charged with her murder and await trial.

Sept. 25: ROBBIE PATTON allegedly pulls a gun and shoots in the direction of eight men kicking and stomping his friend in the 300 block of East Green Street in Campustown. None of them are hit, but four innocent bystanders are, including Mundelein's George Korchev, who dies. Patton, 19, of Champaign, awaits trial on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm to the other three men.

Nov. 2: MALIKK DILLON, 19, of Champaign is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after he allegedly shoots two people at a party in the 100 block of East Green Street. He awaits trial.

Nov. 4: JAMONA COLLIER, 18, of Champaign is shot in the spine at a house party in the 300 block of North Third Street. Smith-Fonville is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of weapon by a felon and is at large. DAYTREON PETTIS, 23, of Urbana is arrested Dec. 14 and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He awaits trial.

IN URBANA

2014

Oct. 14: DERRICK LAMBERT, then 26, is shot in the 1700 block of Hunter Street in Urbana. He recovers. Shamario Brown, now 19, is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon but is acquitted by a jury in July 2015.

2015

Jan. 18: A 19-year-old Urbana man is shot in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Prairie Green in Urbana. Shamario Brown is charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm, but a jury acquits him in December 2015.

2016

June 27: ANTHONY FOWLER, 26, of Urbana is arrested and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon after he allegedly shoots DEMETRIUS LANE (above) five times in the chest the night before Lane is to testify in a murder trial involving a Champaign man's death in October 2015. Lane recovers. Fowler has yet to be tried for that crime.

Sept. 13: TARELL PETTIS, 18, of Urbana is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting at KENDRE LESHOURE, 26, in the 2000 block of Vawter Street. That charge is dismissed in late November when Leshoure, also wanted for a shooting, cannot be located for trial.

Oct. 20: KEITH PORTER, 23, of Urbana, is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapon and possession of a stolen firearm for allegedly shooting at a man, but missing, in the 2000 block of Vawter Street. Porter awaits trial.

Oct. 25: Leshoure is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after a 28-year-old Urbana man is shot in a lower extremity. Leshoure remains at large.

Oct. 29: A 23-year-old Champaign man is shot about noon in the 1100 block of South Lierman Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Nov. 1: Brothers DARIUS KIRK, 21, and ERIC KIRK, 30, are charged with being armed habitual criminals following shots fired near their home in the 200 block of South Grove Street. A man and woman receive minor injuries. A judge dismisses the charges against Eric Kirk, saying the state doesn't have probable cause to proceed. Darius Kirk awaits trial.

Nov. 10: ZACHARY GRAY, 22, of Urbana is shot to death at close range about 8:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lierman Avenue. No arrests have been made.

Nov. 26: ROBERT LEE BROWN JR., 21, of Urbana is shot to death at a house in the 700 block of East University Avenue. TYRONE FRANKLIN is arrested Wednesday and charged with his murder.

2017

Jan. 4: DEONTA ROZIER, 21, of Urbana, is found shot to death in a field on North Lincoln Avenue extended north of the city. Champaign County sheriff's investigators are looking for his killer or killers.