Clergy Corner, Jan. 13, 2017

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Thomas Miller, pastor at New Life Church of Faith in Danville, believes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be ‘very disappointed’ in the continued segregation of church congregations if he were still alive today.

If Dr. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. were alive today, THOMAS MILLER isn't so sure Ebenezer Baptist's revered pastor would like what he'd see.

"In one of his speeches, he made a statement that 11 o'clock on Sunday mornings was one of the most segregated hours of the week, because most churches were still 99 percent black or 99 percent white," says Miller, pastor of Danville's New Life Church of Faith. "I believe he would be very disappointed that that is still true, 50 years later."

Or maybe, as Berean Covenant Pastor WILLIE COMER believes, we would be living in a whole different world had King not been taken from it at age 39.

"He was a tremendous organizer of all people and would have been able to appeal to white police and community about the relationships that have caused such a divide in this country," Comer says. "What makes Dr. King's death difficult is that there has been no leader since then that has been able to clearly articulate the issues of race in this country to the degree that all people would have to agree with a plan to heal."

Sunday would have been King's 88th birthday. Before Monday's federal holiday, his legacy will be honored locally by clergy from near and far.

For Sunday's MLK Service of Celebration ceremony at Krannert Center, keynote speaker ALLAN BOESAK will make the trip here from Indianapolis, where the South Africa native is the DESMOND TUTU Chair of Peace, Global Justice and Reconciliation Studies at the Christian Theological Seminary. The headliner a day later in Danville is MICHAEL McCOY, national director of the Veterans Affairs Chaplain Service, who worked with King's dad while in the seminary in Atlanta.

On Thursday from Virginia, McCoy gave us a sneak preview of his talk. To him, there's no more telling King story than the one a friend once shared with McCoy about a civil-rights march in Montgomery, Ala.

"A man threw a brick which hit Martin in the forehead," McCoy says. "My friend and others wished to fight back, but Martin just wiped the blood off his face and admonished them not to return violence with violence. 'Love your enemies,' he said, 'and those that despitefully misuse you.'"

Know a pastor you think ought to be featured here? We take requests at jdalessio@news-gazette.com.