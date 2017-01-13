Six in inaugural CU Fresh Start class still making effort

An effort to curb the rampant gun violence of the last few years in Champaign and Urbana continues to plod along.

The CU Fresh Start program, under discussion for months beginning in the latter part of 2015, got off the ground in October when the first "call-in" was held.

Nine young men — identified by law enforcement as being at risk to continue violent behavior without some redirection — were confronted by loved ones, victims and law enforcement about the effects and consequences of their actions. They were then offered a chance to improve themselves.

"We have six out of the nine engaged at this point," said Tracy Parsons, Champaign community relations manager and one of those involved in the launch of Fresh Start.

Parsons was present at a news conference Thursday where Champaign police announced an arrest in the 2014 murder of Rakim Vineyard, a fatal shooting that Deputy Chief Troy Daniels labeled as a "catalyst" for many other shootings that have followed.

At least two of the three Fresh Start participants who left the program did so because of arrests for a gun-related crime in Urbana in November.

Still, Parsons said the remaining six are making efforts.

"We have one real success story," he said. "We have a guy starting at Parkland College next week. Another three are employed in the community."

Parsons said program manager Donte Meeks meets individually with the men to help them deal with immediate problems in hopes of making longer-term progress.

Another call-in is being planned, but Parsons wasn't willing to say when.

"We finished the year with 112 shootings in Champaign and Urbana," he said of the demonstrated need for the intervention.